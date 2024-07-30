Transport and communications statistics for the first half of 2024

MACAU, July 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,633 as at the end of the first half of 2024, up by 0.4% year-on-year, with light automobiles (117,103) rising by 2.3%. In the first half year, new registration of motor vehicles went down by 0.9% year-on-year to 5,943 (including 1,814 electric vehicles); of which, heavy motorcycles declined by 30.4% to 2,170 (542 of them were electric), whereas light automobiles increased by 32.0% to 3,203 (779 of them were electric). New registration of motor vehicles in June decreased by 16.8% year-on-year to 864 (262 of them were electric). In the first half year, traffic accidents went up by 18.3% year-on-year to 7,666, which resulted in 2 deaths and 2,721 injuries. Number of traffic accidents in June dropped by 7.0% year-on-year to 1,257, with 390 persons injured.

In the first half year, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 30.0% year-on-year to 4,304,355 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 30.1% year-on-year to 4,021,310; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (711,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (709,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (128,000) increased by 5.0%, 72.9% and 68.1% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in the first half year soared by 114.6% year-on-year to 34,754 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (34,039 tonnes) accounting for 97.9%. In June, cross-border vehicular traffic (753,328 trips) climbed by 20.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,227 tonnes) leapt by 94.5%.

Passenger ferry trips went up by 32.0% year-on-year to 39,979 trips in the first half year. Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 0.9% year-on-year to 96,519 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (47,978 tonnes) swelled by 33.1% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (48,541 tonnes) dropped by 18.6%. In June, number of passenger ferry trips totalled 6,514, a growth of 6.5% year-on-year, while gross weight of port containerized cargo fell by 9.7% to 15,376 tonnes.

In the first half year, arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 27,779 trips, a rise of 77.9% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 108.6% year-on-year to 48,997 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (2,359 tonnes) and outward cargo (44,711 tonnes) grew by 3.7% and 115.7% respectively. Number of arriving and departing commercial flights in June hiked by 42.7% year-on-year to 4,681 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (9,634 tonnes) swelled by 69.4%.

As at the end of the first half of 2024, there were 84,587 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 8.1% year-on-year to 1,419,522; postpaid subscribers (1,029,780) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (389,742) rose by 6.6% and 12.4% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 742,867 as at the end of the first half year, up by 4.5% year-on-year. In the first half year, the duration of internet usage grew by 0.6% year-on-year to 870 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in June rose by 6.1% to 146 million hours.