IAM continues to hold multiple animal protection activities in August and public participation is welcome

MACAU, July 30 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and animal protection groups will continue to organise the “Talk on Health and Veterinary Care of Dogs” and “Sharing Talk on Adoption of Dogs and Cats” in August. In addition, the “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” will tour different communities to promote the concepts of animal epidemic prevention and protection, adoption and being a responsible owner. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the activities.

Talk on health and veterinary care to explain care needs of Bichon Frisé

IAM and animal protection groups have successively co-organised talks on the theme of mixed breed dogs and many other dog breeds, which have been well received by the participating owners. Subsequently on 11 August, the talk will give explanations on the habits, common diseases, clinical symptoms, treatment methods, etc. of Bichon Frisé to allow owners to learn about the characteristics of their own pets and develop the awareness of prevention and healthcare as early as possible, so as to delay the pets’ chances of diseases and provide the pets with better control of the disease conditions.

Provision of animal vaccination and adoption services newly added in various communities

The “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” will be held in Flora Park on 24 August. There will be game booths, hand painting and exhibition activities on site, and 40 lucky draw winners will receive MOP200 worth of supermarket vouchers. In addition, the services of adoption enquiry and vaccination against rabies are newly added on site. Owners can make a booking through the “Online Booking System” of IAM https://app.iam.gov.mo/iambooking in advance and they can bring their dogs to the activity venue near their residence for vaccination against rabies.

Participation in adoption talk to interact with dogs and cats

The dogs and cats for adoption in the Municipal Kennel are mainly mixed breed dogs and domestic shorthair cats. Due to their genetic diversity, they have a stronger physique, easier adaptability to the local conditions, which make them suitable for adoption as companion animals. Those who are interested in adoption are welcome to register for participation in the two sessions of “Sharing Talk on Adoption of Dogs and Cats” to take place in the Municipal Kennel in Avenida d Almirante Lacerda in Macao on 31 August from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. respectively. The activity includes a visit of the Municipal Kennel to enable participants to interact with the dogs and cats for adoption. From now on, the public can register for participation via the Macao One Account free of charge. For details of the activities, the public can browse the Macao Animal Health Control Website https://www.iam.gov.mo/canil.