Minister Dean Macpherson appoints Mr James de Villiers as his new Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson appoints Spokesperson

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has appointed James de Villiers as his new Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson in the Office of The Minister.

De Villiers has extensive experience in the communications industry, having previously worked as a journalist, including as an in-depth and profile writer, as well as a communication officer. He holds a BA Degree in Environment and Development, a Post Graduate in Business Administration and is set to complete his Masters in Business Administration this year.

“I wish to welcome James in his new role within the ministry, and I am confident that he will perform his duties exceptionally well and amplify our efforts to communicate effectively to all stakeholders, including members of the media and members of the public”, Minister Dean Macpherson said.

Members of the media are encouraged to contact De Villiers at 082 766 0276 for all requests for comment, or interviews for the Minister.

Lennox Mabaso

Head of Communications: DPWI

Cell: 0828842403

Media Enquiries

James de Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276