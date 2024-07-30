ZOOZ Power success of four ultra-fast EV charging sites that utilizes the ZOOZTER-100 product in Germany results in a new purchase order received by ZOOZ for a fifth site

ZOOZ Power’s innovative flywheel based kinetic booster power management solution that enables ultra-fast multi-ports EV charging are now live at four sites in Germany, with a fifth coming soon.

Using stored kinetic energy from its flywheels and its energy management software, ZOOZ Power supplements the grid power, maximizing charging infrastructure utilization.

The ZOOZTER-100 products have been successfully operational at 2 sites in Herrenberg , operated by Charge Point Operator Mer for over a year.

, operated by Charge Point Operator Mer for over a year. Two new installations in Reiskirchen and Weiterstadt , operated by CPO Parkstrom recently went live as well.

and , operated by CPO Parkstrom recently went live as well. Based on the success of the 4 existing sites, an order for a fifth ZOOZTER-100 was received by ZOOZ.

These deployments highlight ZOOZ Power's capability to enable ultra-fast, multi-port EV charging and enhance site revenue for Charge Point Operators (CPOs), all without the need for costly grid upgrades.

Tel Aviv, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ POWER Ltd . (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ), the leading provider of flywheel-based boosters power management solution that enables ultra-fast multi-ports EV charging, is experiencing significant growth in Germany, due to the popularity of its ZOOZTER-100s at four sites, with a fifth one confirmed to open soon.

Two EV charging sites at Herrenberg, run by CPO Mer have each been operating successfully with a ZOOZTER-100 for over a year. This week installations at Reiskirchen and Weiterstadt both operated by CPO Parkstrom, also went live. ZOOZ’s fifth ZOOZTER-100 will soon be live, further expanding the company's footprint in the German market.

The ZOOZTER-100 is a kinetic power booster system that enables smooth, continuous ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging without expensive grid upgrades. It stores power at idle times, converts it to kinetic energy and then flashes the converted energy back to the grid. This circumvents the need for immediate grid upgrades and enables ultra-fast charging when required.

The recently opened Reiskirchen and Weiterstadt sites are strategically located along the A5 Autobahn near Frankfurt. Each site features two ultra-fast chargers with a 150-kW capacity, supplemented by power from one ZOOZTER-100 unit.

The Reiskirchen installation, positioned near the intersection of major highways, has doubled its available power to 200 kW with the ZOOZTER-100. In Weiterstadt, located in a bustling industrial area south of Frankfurt Airport, the site's power capacity has increased by 50% thanks to the ZOOZTER-100 technology.

Avi Cohen, Executive Chairman of ZOOZ Power said:

"The growing adoption of our ZOOZTER-100 power boosters across Germany is a testament to its effectiveness and the increasing demand for innovative flywheel-based EV charging solutions. With four operational sites and a fifth on the way, we're witnessing substantial momentum in Europe's largest EV market. Our solution is not only enhancing the charging experience for drivers but also creating new opportunities for Charge Point Operators to expand their networks cost-effectively."

As ZOOZ Power continues to expand its footprint in Germany, the company is not only enhancing the charging experience for EV drivers but also creating profitable opportunities for CPOs. This growth trajectory underscores ZOOZ Power's pivotal role in supporting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and the development of robust charging infrastructure.

