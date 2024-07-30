Submit Release
Raytech Holding Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (the “Company” or “RAY”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company delivered a robust financial performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, with revenue increased by a substantial 47.1% to reach HKD67.0 million (US$8.6 million), up from HKD45.5 million in the prior year. This exceptional revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in sales of our hair styling, trimmer product series, as well as new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing a variety of tools, molds, and assembly equipment for our customers.”

“While merchandise costs rose in line with the higher revenue, we were able to effectively manage our selling, general and administrative expenses. In particular, staff costs decreased slightly, and we achieved reductions in certain other expense categories such as depreciation and selling and marketing costs. As a result, income from operations grew by a strong 57.9% to HKD11.4 million (US$1.5 million), and net income likewise expanded by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million (US$1.3 million).”

“We are very pleased with the Company's robust financial performance in fiscal 2024, which demonstrates our ability to drive substantial revenue growth while maintaining disciplined cost control. Going forward, we will continue to focus on expanding our customer base, developing innovative products, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Selected Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Metrics

    Years Ended March 31,   Changes in  
(HKD in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.)   2024   2023   Percentage  
Revenue   HKD  67.0     45.5   47.1 %
Total operating expenses     55.6     38.3   45.1 %
Income from operations     11.4     7.2   57.9 %
Total other income, net     1.4     0.3   366.7 %
Income before income taxes     12.8     7.5   70.7 %
Net income     9.9     6.3   57.9 %
Earnings per share     0.62     0.39   59.0 %
                   
  • Revenue increased by 47.1% to HKD67.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared with HKD45.5 million for 2023.
  • Total operating expenses were HKD55.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, increasing from HKD38.3 million for 2023.
  • Income from operations grew by 57.9% to HKD11.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, from HKD7.2 million for 2023.
  • Net income also grew by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, from HKD6.3 million for 2023. Earnings per share was HKD0.62 for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to HKD0.39 for 2023.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 47.1% to HKD67.0 million (US$8.6 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD45.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was principally driven by a significant increase in sales in our hair styling and trimmer series, and new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing multiple tools, molds and assembly equipment as part of tooling program for our customers, which are mostly driven by engaging new customers.

The following table shows disaggregated revenue by sales of major products and sales of tooling for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

(HKD in millions, differences due to rounding)   Years Ended March 31,
Sales of products   2024   2023
Hair styling series   HKD  31.8     28.2
Trimmer series     22.7     8.6
Eyelash curler     0.8     1.4
Nail care series     1.4     1.2
Other personal care appliances     3.2     3.0
             
Sales of tooling     7.0     3.1
Total     66.9     45.5
             

Operating expenses

Merchandise costs increased by 52.9% to HKD52.1 million (US$6.7 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD34.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was in line with the increase in our revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were HKD3.5 million (US$0.5 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to HKD4.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly due to declines in staff costs, selling and marketing expenses, and in depreciation for our property and equipment, which are partially offset by increases in transport and travelling expenses, legal and professional fee and in other general and administrative expenses.

Income from operations

Overall income from operations increased by 57.9% to HKD11.4 million (US$1.5 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD7.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was principally driven by a significant increase in sales in our hair styling and trimmer series, and new tooling revenue generated from manufacturing multiple tools, molds and assembly equipment as part of tooling program for our customers as well as engaged new customers.

Total other income, net

Total other income, net, increased by 366.7% to HKD1.4 million (US$178,165) for the year ended March 31, 2024 from HKD0.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly driven by significant growth in interest income.

Provision for income tax expense

Income tax expenses amounted to HKD2.8 million (US$359,959) for the year ended March 31, 2024 and amounted to HKD1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Net income

Net income increased by 57.9% to HKD9.9 million (US$1.3 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to HKD6.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net income was predominantly due to an increase in revenue and interest income and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Recent development

On May 17, 2024, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,500,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of $4 per share for total gross proceeds of $6,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on May 15, 2024, under the ticker symbol "RAY". On July 5, 2024, the Company announced it completed sale of an additional 113,083 ordinary shares pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option granted in connection with the IPO, at the IPO price of $4 per share, less underwriting discounts. As a result, the Company has raised a total gross proceeds of $6,452,332, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214  


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    As of March 31,  
    2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents   21,362,580     35,885,666     4,585,500  
Accounts receivable, net   6,787,330     14,557,523     1,860,172  
Amount due from a director   992,026     145,166     18,550  
Merchandise inventories, net       1,855,686     237,121  
Taxes receivables   514,007     395,005     50,474  
Prepayments   95,000     5,000     639  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   29,750,943     52,844,046     6,752,456  
                   
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                  
Property and equipment, net   4,868          
Right-of-use assets – operating lease   85,477          
Deferred initial public offering costs   3,176,871     5,252,768     671,203  
Long-term deposits   34,200     16,200     2,070  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS   3,301,416     5,268,968     673,273  
TOTAL ASSETS   33,052,359     58,113,014     7,425,729  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
CURRENT LIABILITIES                  
Accounts payable   735,528     732,340     93,579  
Accounts payable - related party   8,768,420     24,278,340     3,102,306  
Accruals   616,078     1,018,618     130,160  
Contract liabilities   1,705,854     1,008,415     128,856  
Operating lease obligation, current portion   87,972          
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   11,913,852     27,037,713     3,454,901  
                   
OTHER LIABILITIES                  
Operating lease obligation, net of current portion            
TOTAL LIABILITIES   11,913,852     27,037,713     3,454,901  
                   
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, and 16,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively (1)   783     783     100  
Additional paid-in capital   99,217     99,217     12,678  
Retained earnings   21,038,507     30,975,301     3,958,050  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   21,138,507     31,075,301     3,970,828  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   33,052,359     58,113,014     7,425,729  
                   


RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
    For the Years ended March 31,  
    2022     2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     HKD     US$  
REVENUE                        
Sales of products   45,105,917     42,382,764     59,966,287     7,662,542  
Sales of tooling       3,135,475     7,006,014     895,234  
  Total revenue   45,105,917     45,518,239     66,972,301     8,557,776  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES                        
Merchandise costs   (33,001,491 )   (34,046,287 )   (52,067,436 )   (6,653,220 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (1,379,989 )   (4,277,677 )   (3,545,369 )   (453,030 )
Total operating expenses   (34,381,480 )   (38,323,964 )   (55,612,805 )   (7,106,250 )
                         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   10,724,437     7,194,275     11,359,496     1,451,526  
                         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                        
Interest income   327     143,352     1,416,354     180,983  
Interest expense   (1,676 )   (7,151 )   (2,028 )   (259 )
Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange   452     143,450     (20,846 )   (2,664 )
Government grants   452,250              
Other income, net   4,588         818     105  
Total other income, net   455,941     279,651     1,394,298     178,165  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   11,180,378     7,473,926     12,753,794     1,629,691  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   (1,739,988 )   (1,181,056 )   (2,817,000 )   (359,959 )
NET INCOME   9,440,390     6,292,870     9,936,794     1,269,732  
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES                        
Basic and diluted (1)   16,000,000     16,000,000     16,000,000     16,000,000  
EARNINGS PER SHARE                        
Basic and diluted   0.59     0.39     0.62     0.08  
                         


  (1) Giving retroactive effect to the 160,000-for-1 share split effected on May 10, 2023.

  

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
   
    For the Years ended March 31,  
    2022     2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     HKD     US$  
Cash flows from operating activities                        
Net income   9,440,390     6,292,870     9,936,794     1,269,732  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                        
Depreciation of plant and equipment   20,433     13,924     4,868     622  
Amortization of right-of-use asset   17,095     102,573     85,477     10,922  
Gain from unrealized foreign currency translation   (452 )   178,454     (61,043 )   (7,799 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                        
Accounts receivable, net   (4,060,535 )   (907,711 )   (7,755,205 )   (990,967 )
Merchandise inventories, net   1,947,812         (1,855,686 )   (237,121 )
Prepayments   (90,000 )   (5,000 )   90,000     11,500  
Long-term deposits   (17,200 )   (5,200 )   18,000     2,300  
Accounts payable   130,100     (119,019 )   (5,441 )   (695 )
Accounts payable - related party   1,035,048     4,682,655     15,554,384     1,987,552  
Accruals       566,078     402,540     51,437  
Contract liabilities       1,705,854     (697,439 )   (89,119 )
Operating lease obligation   (16,324 )   (100,849 )   (87,972 )   (11,241 )
Taxes payables   (177,423 )   (1,442,797 )   119,002     15,206  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,228,944     10,961,832     15,748,279     2,012,329  
Cash flows from investing activities                        
Purchase of property and equipment   (11,700 )            
Repayment by the director   2,215,728     1,444,872     846,860     108,212  
Net cash provided by investing activities   2,204,028     1,444,872     846,860     108,212  
Cash flows from financing activities                        
Deferred initial public offering cost       (3,176,871 )   (2,075,897 )   (265,260 )
Dividend payments   (1,558,000 )            
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,558,000 )   (3,176,871 )   (2,075,897 )   (265,260 )
Change in cash   8,874,972     9,229,833     14,519,242     1,855,281  
Effect of foreign exchange on cash       (157,725 )   3,844     491  
Cash at the beginning of the year   3,415,500     12,290,472     21,362,580     2,729,728  
Cash at the end of the year   12,290,472     21,362,580     35,885,666     4,585,500  
                         
Supplementary cash flow information                        
Cash paid for income tax   2,144,284     2,619,407     2,697,998     344,752  
Cash paid for interest expense                

