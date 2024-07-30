Local Radio Station Leverages Innovative Technology to Stay On Air During Hardware Failure

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local California radio station, KRYZ 98.5 FM, located in Mariposa, California, recently utilized NoPorts, an innovative secure remote access technology from Atsign, to maintain its broadcast signal despite a hardware malfunction. This story highlights the real-world benefits of secure remote access solutions for organizations with geographically dispersed infrastructure.



The Challenge

KRYZ experienced a hardware failure at its transmitter site, causing the station to go off the air. Traditionally, such an event would necessitate an on-site visit to repair or replace the hardware, resulting in lost broadcast time.

The Solution

KRYZ monitors its broadcast signal in real time using Atsign technology, ensuring prompt detection of any issues (see https://www.kryzradio.org/transmitter ). So, it was natural for them to turn to Atsign's NoPorts, a secure remote access solution that eliminates exposed ports and utilizes zero-trust architecture to solve the problem. The NoPorts solution allowed the station to:

Maintain a Secure network: NoPorts' zero-trust approach minimizes the risk of network attacks by eliminating the need for exposed ports.

Despite the hardware failure, NoPorts enabled KRYZ to quickly spin up a virtual machine in the cloud, allowing them to resume broadcasting.

Gain secure remote desktop access: Utilizing NoPorts' new "npt" functionality, a team member in Bermuda remotely accessed the newly installed PC at the transmitter site to configure the broadcasting software.



The Impact

By leveraging Atsign's technology, KRYZ minimized downtime and ensured their local community continued to receive vital news and entertainment. This case study demonstrates the value of secure remote access solutions for organizations with geographically dispersed infrastructure.

Quotes

"At KRYZ, staying on the air and delivering news and entertainment to our local community is our top priority. When our transmitter hardware failed, we were worried about the downtime and the impact it would have on our listeners. Thankfully, thanks to Atsign's NoPorts technology, we were able to quickly diagnose the problem, get back on air with a virtual machine, and even remotely configure the software at our transmitter site from hundreds of miles away. NoPorts was a lifesaver and helped us minimize disruption for our listeners." - Jeanne-Ann Pine, Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Mariposa Community Radio which host KRYZ-LPFM 98.5



"This situation at KRYZ perfectly demonstrates the real-world benefits of secure remote access solutions. NoPorts' zero-trust architecture and elimination of exposed ports not only provided KRYZ with a secure way to monitor their broadcast signal but also enabled them to take swift action during a hardware failure. We're proud that our technology helped KRYZ stay on air and continue serving their community." - Colin Constable, Atsign Cofounder and CTO

Additional Information:

Learn more about KRYZ 98.5 FM: https://www.kryzradio.org/

Learn more about Atsign's NoPorts technology: https://www.noports.com/

See KRYZ transmitter real time monitoring using Atsign technology https://www.kryzradio.org/transmitter



Contact Information:

Scott Hetherington

Media@atsign.com

415-377-1046

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.