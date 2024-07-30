Microchip Technology Introduces a New Core in the dsPIC® Digital Signal Controller Family to Enhance Precision and Execution of Real-Time Control

dsPIC33A DSCs feature a 32-bit architecture with a double-precision floating-point unit and DSP engine for faster computation in time-critical applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As embedded systems become more complex and the need for enhanced performance increases, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has launched its dsPIC33A Core family of Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs) . The ability for engineers to create sophisticated, computationally intensive embedded control algorithms is crucial for achieving superior operational efficiency in motor control, power supply, charging and sensing systems. Built around a 32-bit Central Processing Unit (CPU) architecture with a 200 MHz operating speed, the dsPIC33A family’s advanced core includes a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit (DP FPU) and DSP instructions for numerically intensive tasks in many closed-loop control algorithms. The dsPIC33A architecture offers high-performance and precise real-time control coupled with a comprehensive development tool ecosystem to streamline and accelerate the design process.



"The dsPIC33A DSCs are a game-changer for developers because they are designed to offer the precision, efficiency and advanced features needed to push the boundaries of embedded system performance," said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip’s digital signal controller business unit. "With its ability to enable complex designs, address safety and security requirements, integrate advanced functionality and accelerate time-to-market, the dsPIC33A family positions our clients to secure a larger market share with innovative, competitive designs."

The dsPIC33A DSCs are enhanced with improved math and data processing, higher code efficiency, faster context switching and reduced latency. This lower latency allows for a faster response time to transient and safety-critical events. New and upgraded peripherals—such as high-resolution PWMs specifically engineered for motor control and digital power conversion—are designed to support progressive technology development in various markets including automotive, industrial, consumer, E-Mobility, data center and sustainable solutions segments. The dsPIC33A family features integrated analog peripherals, including 12-bit ADCs capable of conversion rates up to 40 Msps, high-speed comparators and operational amplifiers. These analog peripherals, in conjunction with Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs), allow for sophisticated sensing and high-performance control. In addition, the CIPs enable interaction among the peripherals without the need for CPU involvement, enhancing the efficiency of a single controller to manage multiple tasks. The result is more robust real-time control while reserving the CPU bandwidth for software stacks, functional safety diagnostics and security functions.

The dsPIC33A device families are outfitted with Flash security capabilities, including an Immutable Root of Trust, secure debugging and restricted memory access. The DSCs’ Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) enables the adoption of software code generated by model-based designs to simplify code generation. The combined features make dsPIC33A DSCs well suited for applications that require efficient motor control for fans, pumps and compressors; they also manage digital power conversion for applications like AI servers and on-board chargers in electric vehicles and enable sensor interfacing for industrial and automotive applications.

The first family of dsPIC33AK128MC1xx DSCs includes 128 KB Flash and an extensive peripheral set, offered in various packages, including SSOP, VQFN and TQFP options ranging from 28 to 64 pins, with package dimensions as small as at 4 × 4 mm. Future dsPIC33A families with additional memory, peripherals and larger pin counts will complete the portfolio. Visit Microchip’s Digital Signal Controllers web page to learn more about the company’s full line of DSC devices.

The dsPIC33A family is supported by the MPLAB® XC-DSC Compiler, MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) and the dsPIC33A Curiosity Development Board (EV74H48A). The dsPIC33A Curiosity Development Board supports feature expansion by providing mikroBUS™ and Xplained Pro interfaces that enable connection to Built-in Self Text Xplained Pro (BIST XPRO) extension kits, sensors and various Click boards™. Separate dual In-line modules are available to support development for motor control, digital power conversion and general-purpose embedded applications. For a complete list of dsPIC33A development tools, visit the dsPIC33A DSC web page .

dsPIC33A devices start at less than $1 USD each in high volumes. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .



