Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,340 in the last 365 days.

Axis Brain and Back Institute Now Scheduling Appointments with Neurosurgeon Dr. Tanya Dixon

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southlake , Texas, August 9, 2024: Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that patients can schedule appointments with the practice’s newest neurosurgeon, Dr. Tanya Dixon. She now sees patients in Fort Worth and provides exceptional care for individuals suffering from back and neck pain or other neurological conditions.

Dr. Dixon is proud to join the team at the Fort Worth location to ensure patients have access to expert neurosurgical care with advanced treatment options to treat even the most complex neurological conditions. With appointments available in Fort Worth, more patients will be able to see a highly qualified neurosurgeon closer to home, giving them a better chance of a successful recovery without venturing far from home. Her commitment to excellence guarantees top-tier medical care closer to home.

The Fort Worth location of Axis Brain and Back Institute is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest medical technology and resources. Dr. Dixon is experienced in using these advancements to evaluate patients, diagnose the problem, and provide the most appropriate treatment. She specializes in minimally invasive treatments and takes a compassionate, patient-centered approach, giving every patient individualized attention and care that improves patient outcomes.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Tanya Dixon at the Fort Worth location can find out more by visiting the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or calling 1-817-502-7411.

About Axis Brain and Back Institute: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical practice that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.

Company: Axis Brain and Back Institute
Address: 1110 E State Hwy 114, Suite 100
City: Southlake
State: TX
Zip code: 76092
Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411
Fax number: 1-817-502-7412

Brad
Axis Brain and Back Institute
+1 817-502-7411
info@axbbi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Axis Brain and Back Institute Now Scheduling Appointments with Neurosurgeon Dr. Tanya Dixon

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more