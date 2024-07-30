U.S. Astrology Market Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast - 2031

Astrology Market

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of the market emphasizes on the major market players operating in the U.S. astrology market along with their market share. Furthermore, it offers a detailed study of the market, highlighting the company profiles, strategies, product/service portfolio, contact information, recent development, and revenue. Moreover, the report highlights several strategies including partnership, product/service development, product/service launch, acquisition, and collaboration that are adopted by key market players for finding a competitive advantage in the market. The report incorporates the current market situation and future revenue opportunities. AMR offers readers a detailed assessment of industry trends and analysis.

The global Astrology Market Size was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Additional Details

This study covers a detailed market forecast of the U.S. astrology market. In addition, the report includes forecasts in the country along with the scope for each of the segments. The report overview offers current market trends, Porter’s five forces analysis, market dynamics, top winning strategies, and key investment pockets.

Research Methodology

The research methodology contains extensive primary and secondary research. The study on the basis of a variety of factual inputs such as interviews with industry participants and reliable statistics and country-wise intelligence. In addition, the primary research comprises reaching out to participants through telephonic conversations, professional networks, formal interactions, referrals, and emails. The secondary research conducted by analysts depends on company SEC filings, company websites, annual reports, authentic new articles, patent & regulatory databases, webcasts, and other related releases.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has a severe impact on the lives of people and the global economy. The report offers a brief overview of the evolution of the coronavirus. Furthermore, it provides a micro and macro economic impact analysis. The report showcases the market size and shares on the basis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. astrology market supply chain. On the other hand, a reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days due to safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are anticipated to also impact the U.S. astrology market. Therefore, post-COVID-19 analysis is also included in the report.

Readers will be able to:

• Evaluate the current state of the U.S. astrology market

• Study business opportunities and recognize potential partners for M&A activities

• Foresee the performance of the U.S. astrology market in 2031

• Understand the prominent effects on the market owing to the pandemic?

• Which market segments and sub-segments are likely to manifest the fastest growth by 2031? Historically, how will 2021s and 2022s performance affect the market demand?

• What key market trends are expected to prevail in 2021 and beyond?

