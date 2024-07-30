Low-cure Stress Adhesive Market is Anticipated to Hit US$ 380.8 Million, with a CAGR of 3.9% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Superior Elongation and Low Modulus Elasticity Driving Demand for Low-Cure Stress Adhesives.

Rockville, MD., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue from the global Low-Cure Stress Adhesive Market is anticipated to reach US$ 259.8 million in 2024, as asserted in the recently updated market study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for low-cure stress adhesives is projected to increase at 3.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing demand for silicon adhesives is attributed to their special properties, such as a fast curing process, flexibility, high reliability, and many more. The growing consumption of silicon adhesives for the sealing and bonding of glass material is pushing manufacturers to increase their production capacities. The growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries is also contributing to the rising consumption of silicon low-cure stress adhesives.

On the flip side, higher initial cost related to low-cure stress adhesives is adversely impacting their demand growth. However, these adhesives reduced production time, low modulus elasticity, superior elongation, and energy-saving features outweigh these monetary limitations.

Key Takeaway from the Low-cure Stress Adhesive Market Study:

The global low-cure stress adhesive market is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 380.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. East Asia is evaluated to account for a 23.6% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

share of the global market by the end of 2034. Sales of low-cure stress adhesives in South Korea are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for low-cure stress adhesives in Canada is forecasted to accelerate at 6.1% CAGR and reach a market worth of US$ 5.8 million by the end of 2034.

Global sales of low-cure stress adhesives for use in electro-optical systems are calculated to climb at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach US$ 87.2 million by 2034.

Low-cure stress adhesives in jar & bottle packaging are projected to hold a market share of 62.7% by 2034.

“Rising consumption of low-cure stress adhesives is attributed to their key beneficial properties such as superior elongation, elasticity, thermal stability, and preventing fractures and cracking,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Low-cure Stress Adhesive Market:

Some of the leading manufacturers of low-cure stress adhesives are Norland Products, Appli-Tec Inc., Zymet, Chase Corporation, Nextgen Adhesives, United Adhesives, Dow, Toagosei Co Ltd., Dymax, Tex Year Industries Inc., Henkel Corporation, Parson Adhesives Inc., Inseto, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, and Masterbond.

Growing Emphasis Renewables in the United States

Demand for low-cure stress adhesives in the United States is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach a market value of US$ 25.5 million by the end of 2034. High emphasis is being given to the development of renewable resources in the country. These newly developed resources are being used to replace petroleum-based chemicals, which is benefiting low-cure stress adhesive manufacturers. Moreover, expanding electronic, construction, and automotive industries are also driving up demand for low-cure stress adhesives.

Low-cure Stress Adhesive Industry News:

Appli-Tech supplied the adhesive substance Appli-Thane 7300 in February 2021. When it comes to heat conductivity, these are the best in class.

Dow developed the DOWSIL 6015, a thermally conductive encapsulant, in May 2022. It provides excellent self-adhesion and heat management for power electronics applications.

One of the leading producers of materials and equipment for curing is Dymax. The business unveiled 9501-F structural bonding adhesives in November 2021 for use in batteries for electric vehicles.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Substrate

Silicon

Glass

Metal

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Packaging

Cans

Jars & Bottles

Cartridges

Syringes

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application

Optical

Electro-optical

Electronic

Fiber-optics

Photonics

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automation & Robotics

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Automation

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Laboratory & Research

Application C Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Sales

Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the low-cure stress adhesive market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on substrate (silicon, glass, metal, others), packaging (cans, jars & bottles, cartridges, syringes), application (optical, electro-optical, electronic, fiber-optics, photonics, others), end use (consumer electronics, automation & robotics, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace & defense, automation, chemicals & petrochemicals, laboratory & research, others), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

