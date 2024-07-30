Iliac Stent Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Iliac Stent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iliac stent market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.95 billion in 2023 to $1.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of the global healthcare industry, increased awareness about minimally invasive procedures, increased demand for stenting procedures, rise in incidence of iliac artery diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The iliac stent market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing angioplasty operations, rise in the need for less intrusive operations, rising incidence of diabetes.

Growth Driver Of The Iliac Stent Market

The increasing prevalence of peripheral artery diseases is expected to propel the growth of the iliac stent market going forward. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a circulatory condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of arteries outside the heart and brain. The increasing prevalence of peripheral artery diseases is due to smoking, the aging population, hypertension, and diabetes. Iliac stenting is an effective treatment option for patients with PAD, offering improved blood flow, symptom relief, and prevention of complications while also being minimally invasive and associated with a high success rate.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the iliac stent market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Major companies operating in the iliac stent market are developing innovative products such as iCast to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications. iCast-covered stent system represents an innovative approach to treating iliac artery occlusive disease, offering improved performance and reduced risk of complications compared to traditional bare-metal stents.

Segments:

1) By Type: Self-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents, Other Types

2) By Artery Lesions: Common Iliac Artery Lesions, Severe Calcified Lesions, Complete Obstructive Lesions

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the iliac stent market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the iliac stent market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Iliac Stent Market Definition

Iliac stents are specialized medical devices designed to treat atherosclerosis in the iliac arteries, which are located in the pelvic region. These stents are deployed through minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty to expand and support narrowed or blocked arteries.

Iliac Stent Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Iliac Stent Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on iliac stent market size, iliac stent market drivers and trends, iliac stent market major players, iliac stent competitors' revenues, iliac stent market positioning, and iliac stent market growth across geographies. The iliac stent market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



