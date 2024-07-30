Wheat Field Moonlight Sonata by Gao Gongxuan and Liu Qidong Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards
Innovative Mooncake Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Wheat Field Moonlight Sonata by Gao Gongxuan and Liu Qidong as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional innovation and creativity demonstrated in the award-winning mooncake packaging design.
Wheat Field Moonlight Sonata's unique combination of the moon's serenity, the fluidity of music, and the vitality of a wheat field resonates with current trends in the packaging industry. By engaging multiple senses - taste, vision, and hearing - the design offers a memorable and immersive experience for consumers, setting a new standard for innovative and engaging packaging solutions.
The award-winning mooncake gift box features a sophisticated vinyl record player design, incorporating a concealed sound-producing device for a textured auditory experience. The specially designed acrylic magnetic needle unlocks a captivating moonlight melody with a single touch, creating an exclusive and unique moment for the user. The outer box, made from environmentally friendly wheat straw material, showcases a textured and embossed pattern reminiscent of the moon's mysterious shadows, inviting exploration.
This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Gao Gongxuan and Liu Qidong's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue their pursuit of innovation, setting the stage for future groundbreaking designs that elevate the industry standards.
Team Members
Wheat Field Moonlight Sonata was designed by Gao Gongxuan and Liu Qidong, who collaborated to bring this innovative packaging concept to life.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158791
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Awarded by the esteemed A' Design Awards, these designs are celebrated for their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the packaging industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, ultimately aiming to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenpackagingawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here