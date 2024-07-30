Recall Of The Universe by Tammy Ho - Shanghai KNN Wins Gold in A' Event Industry Awards
Immersive Exhibition Showcases Innovative Design and Technology in Event IndustryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced Recall Of The Universe by Tammy Ho - Shanghai KNN as the recipient of the prestigious Golden A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category. This immersive exhibition has been recognized for its exceptional design, innovative use of technology, and unique visitor experience.
Recall Of The Universe showcases the relevance of immersive design in the event industry, aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards. The exhibition offers practical benefits for visitors, the industry, and stakeholders by demonstrating the effective utilization of space, creative stage design, and the integration of interactive elements to create a captivating and engaging experience.
The exhibition stands out for its innovative approach to creating an immersive universe within the confines of a shopping center. By utilizing irregular LED screens, transforming existing spaces, and incorporating cutting-edge technology such as mobile navigation systems, interactive projections, artificial intelligence, AR, and neon lighting, Recall Of The Universe transports visitors into a mesmerizing cosmic journey. The carefully selected color palette of starry sky purple, lava red, aurora green, and metallic silver further enhances the immersive experience.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and vision of the Tammy Ho - Shanghai KNN team. It inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of event design, fostering innovation, and exploring new possibilities in the field. The award highlights the potential for immersive exhibitions to captivate audiences and create memorable experiences that leave a lasting impact.
Recall Of The Universe was designed by Tammy Ho and Lumos Miao, with Tammy Ho - Shanghai KNN as the overall design team.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=151621
About Tammy Ho - Shanghai KNN
Tammy Ho is a passionate and innovative creative designer in China. From childhood, Tammy Ho has shown a keen interest and talent for design and creativity. As a female entrepreneur, Tammy Ho founded Shanghai KNN, a design company in China, hoping to provide more career development opportunities for young people interested in design. Her design cases have won high recognition in the industry, and Tammy Ho aims to influence the design trend in China through her thoughts and ideas.
About Shanghai KNN Cultural Media Co., Ltd
KNN is a rising star in the Chinese design industry, with an open-minded and avant-garde team of designers from around the world. Focusing on creative design as its core competency, KNN specializes in overall creative planning, visual research and development, commercial space, interactive experiences, event planning, and execution. The company's immersive universe exhibition has garnered nationwide attention and participation from young people. KNN's work has been featured multiple times by official media.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement, recognizing designs that demonstrate innovation, skill, and impact in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional creativity, and ability to exceed expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, cutting-edge agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, recognition for their exceptional skills, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most outstanding designs are celebrated on the international stage.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://eventdesignaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here