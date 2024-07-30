(At a 32.5% CAGR) | AI in BFSI Market Anticipated to Reach $368.6 Billion by 2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Solution (Chatbots, Fraud Detection & Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analytics & Prediction, and Others), and Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in BFSI industry generated $ 22.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $ 368.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2791

The increase in need to optimize operational costs and the availability of large data sets to leverage AI-based solutions propel the growth of the artificial intelligence in BFSI market. However, lack of proper connectivity and unavailability of network infrastructure in developing countries for integrating artificial intelligence in BFSI usage, are some of the factors that limit the artificial intelligence in BFSI market growth. Conversely, utilization of chatbots, blockchain, and other services is expected to improve consumer engagements which fuel the growth of the market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://bit.ly/3QR2zUy

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on offering, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI market revenue, owing to the fact that artificial intelligence enabled software verifies data and generates reports, reviews documents according to the given parameters, and extracts information for further decision-making process. However, the hardware segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 35.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is because hardware accelerators mark a significant trend in the global AI in BFSI market, becoming a major driver for the improvement in the accuracy of AI models for hardware technologies.

The chatbots segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on solution, the chatbots segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to the fact that chatbots, which are powered by natural language processing, provide banks and other financial institutions the access to quickly assist common customer service queries, enhance on-boarding processes, and improve sales effectiveness. However, the fraud detection and prevention segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 36.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is because it provides real-time and advanced cyber-security solutions to protect data and user privacy. It improves customer experiences and helps enhance company reputation by mitigating financial risk.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2791

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI revenue, owing to the fact that North America region is witnessing an increase in the number of AI-driven startups, which are providing innovative solutions to the BFSI sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 36.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing preference for mobile banking and payments present a significant growth factor. AI-driven mobile banking applications offer seamless and secure transactions, fraud detection, and personalized financial insights.

Leading Market Players: -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global artificial intelligence in BFSI market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐁𝐮𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2791

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry:

NFC Payment Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nfc-payment-devices-market-A11317

Remote Deposit Capture Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/remote-deposit-capture-market

Remittance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/remittance-market

Business Travel Accident Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-travel-accident-insurance-market-A119319

ATM Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-teller-machine-ATM-market

B2B2C Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/B2B2C-insurance-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.