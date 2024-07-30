Bango partners with Nord Security to enhance Digital Vending Machine® offerings for telcos

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) is pleased to announce the addition of Nord Security's subscription products to the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™). This will enable telcos to seamlessly bundle, add-on or Super Bundle Nord Security’s top-tier security subscriptions - NordPass and NordVPN - providing their customers with enhanced online peace of mind.



NordVPN offers users a secure and unrestricted internet experience, shielding them from intrusive tracking and censorship, securing Wi-Fi connections, scanning downloads for malware, blocking trackers and ads, among other privacy and cybersecurity features. Additionally, users can protect their passwords and passkeys with NordPass, a secure password manager.

Nord Security is set to expand its reach via telco channels, providing complementary services that enhance the safety and security of online browsing and downloading. Nord Security has already formed multiple reseller partnerships and now, through the DVM™, it aims to extend this reach even further.

Connecting to the DVM™ opens up a vast distribution network spanning leading telcos globally. Through the DVM™, telcos can swiftly access Nord Security's subscription services, effortlessly integrating them into innovative bundles and promotional campaigns to attract, engage and retain more customers. The DVM™ dramatically lowers the effort and costs for content providers to deploy new distribution channels, while enabling telcos to enrich their customer offerings with ease.

“The mission of Nord Security has always been building a better internet by providing high quality cybersecurity and privacy services that are accessible to all. We are always looking for opportunities to scale the distribution of our subscription services rapidly and efficiently to a wider audience. We believe that this partnership is a great way for us to reach new customers,” Laura Tyrylytė, Head of Global Public Relations at Nord Security.

“We’re pleased to assist Nord Security in scaling the success of their indirect distribution channels. Handling individual telco connections is time-consuming and costly. The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango significantly reduces the effort and cost involved in launching these distribution channels. Telcos can now easily offer these security products to their customers, enriching their Super Bundling content hubs with a wider variety of services,” Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN, the next-generation password manager NordPass, threat exposure management platform NordStellar, and the business VPN/SASE solution NordLayer. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com.

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO, Bango

anil@bango.com

Tel: +44 7710 480 377