U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market to Hit $32.86B by 2027 with 11.7% CAGR

Market growth driven by rising health awareness and preventive care; Omega-3s and curcumin lead the trend.

The surge in health-conscious consumers and rising healthcare costs are driving significant growth in the dietary supplements for inflammation market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market by Category, Benefit, & Format: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027,” U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market Size was valued at $19,046.1 in 2022 and is estimated to reach $32,856.9 by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023-2027.

📚 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A317539

The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market Growth. According to the report of the National Library of Medicine in the U.S., more than 65% of adults consumed dietary supplements in 2019. Such huge usage of dietary supplements coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of anti-inflammatory properties of ingredients is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market in the U.S. According to an article by the National Library of Medicine, healthcare cost is directly affected by macroeconomic indicators because an increase in income levels of a country allows governments to increase their revenue through tax.

The rise in healthcare costs has encouraged people to take self-care and preventive measures in the U.S. which is expected to propel the growth of the supplements market for inflammation. Brain and cognitive health, eye health, emotional health, and sleep support are a few of the main benefits that customers are looking for in the market, according to the Glanbia plc 2023 report. Customers are purchasing supplement goods after learning about the contents of the products which is encouraging manufacturers to provide attractive labelling on the products to entice consumers in the market. The National Institutes of Health (2023) state that lutein, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements, together with calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium, can help lower the risks of above-mentioned health issues. Thus, manufacturers are intensively focusing on product development of anti-inflammatory dietary supplements in the market.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Inflammation is a natural process by which the body's immune system responds to infection, injury, or harmful stimuli. While acute inflammation is beneficial in healing and protecting the body, chronic inflammation can lead to various health issues, including arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders. To mitigate these effects, many people turn to dietary supplements, which can offer a natural approach to reducing inflammation and supporting overall health.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Several dietary supplements have shown promise in reducing inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil, are known for their potent anti-inflammatory properties. They work by inhibiting the production of inflammatory cytokines and prostaglandins. Curcumin, the active component of turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory effects by modulating multiple signaling pathways. Additionally, antioxidants like vitamins C and E help neutralize free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

📍𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐜𝐲

The efficacy of dietary supplements in reducing inflammation varies, and results can depend on the individual's health condition, dosage, and adherence. Omega-3 fatty acids have been extensively studied and are effective in reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Curcumin has been shown to alleviate joint pain and inflammation in osteoarthritis. Antioxidants support immune function and reduce chronic inflammation, contributing to overall well-being. However, it is essential to consult with healthcare professionals before starting any supplement regimen.

📍𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲

While dietary supplements can provide significant benefits, they are not without risks. Potential side effects, interactions with medications, and the purity of the supplements should be considered. It is crucial to choose high-quality products from reputable brands to ensure safety and efficacy. Moreover, supplements should complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle rather than replace conventional medical treatments. Ongoing research continues to uncover the potential benefits and limitations of dietary supplements for inflammation, underscoring the importance of informed and guided usage.

📚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A317539

With a renewed focus on health and wellness, consumers are more driven than before to start new habits and make beneficial lifestyle efforts. To support their universal health and wellness goals, consumers are actively looking for functional solutions, which significantly include incorporating nutritional supplements into their daily routine and anti-inflammatory dietary supplements are one of their major priorities. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in health issues such as immune health, stress, sleep, and mental distress, more customers are looking for natural remedies to help reduce inflammation. According to a report published by the Natural Products Insider 2018, there is a growing consumer interest toward inflammation management, and natural and herbal variants of dietary supplements such as herbal food and plant-based supplements for inflammation are gaining huge popularity among the consumers in the U.S.

In addition, compared to just 19% in 2009, more than 30% of American consumers in 2017 were extremely interested in consuming dietary supplements to control inflammation, according to the Natural Marketing Institute (NMI) 2018 and the inclination is expected to rise during the forecast period. Thus, the manufacturers are emphasizing on new product development and launching of supplements that are consumed for the prevention of inflammation in the U.S. market.

The market is bifurcated into several segments based on category, benefit, and format. By category, it is segmented into vitamins, mineral, herb & botanical, sport nutrition, omega 3, and others. By benefit, the market is segmented into gut/digestive health, general health, metabolic health, heart health, immunity, muscle health, bone health, brain health, joint health, stress management, eye health, and others. By format, the market is bifurcated into liquid, powder, gummies, softgels, tablet, capsule, and others. The companies that are profiled in the study are The Clorox Company, Sanofi, Reckitt, Church and Dwight, Unilever plc, Herbalife, P&G, Nestle S.A., Amway, Bayer AG, Donane SA, NatureCity, LLC, Bondi Morning, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made), and AgeImmune.

📚 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fb2aa5341760b8c0a2812fef6dfaa5b1

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By category, the herbs & botanicals U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.8% in U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market.

• By benefit, immunity segment is expected to dominate the market through 2017-2027.

• By format, capsule segment was the largest market segment in 2022.

• Liquid and gummies form are expected to grow with a higher CAGR from the year 2023 to 2027.

• Product Launch is the top winning strategy among the manufacturers in the U.S Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Industry.

📝𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/