Semiconductor Foundry Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2032

Semiconductor Foundry Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2023 - 2032

The use of the 7/5nm technology node is the upcoming trend of the Semiconductor Foundry Market in the world.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A semiconductor foundry, also known as a semiconductor fabrication plant or fab, is a specialized facility that produces integrated circuits (ICs) or chips on behalf of other companies. Foundries are pivotal players in the semiconductor industry as they offer manufacturing capabilities to companies that design chips but lack their fabrication facilities. This outsourcing model provides increased flexibility and cost-effectiveness in semiconductor production. The semiconductor foundry market was valued at $106.94 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $231.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The semiconductor foundry market analysis indicates a promising trajectory, fueled by escalating demand for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing services and the proliferation of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G. The major influence on the semiconductor industry is the continuous progression of process technology, often denoted by its node size. This metric signifies the smallest dimension of a transistor or other crucial component on a semiconductor chip. As the node size diminishes, more transistors can be densely packed onto a single chip, leading to enhanced performance, lower power consumption, and smaller device sizes. This trend towards miniaturization carries broad implications for a variety of applications. For instance, in the world of consumer electronics, smaller and more energy-efficient chips empower devices like smartphones and tablets to offer heightened capabilities while consuming less power, ultimately elevating user experiences.

Furthermore, foundries assume a vital role in propelling innovation and facilitating novel applications across industries. Cutting-edge nodes, such as 7nm or 5nm, hold immense significance for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and 5G networks. These applications necessitate chips with robust computational abilities and energy efficiency, qualities attainable through the advanced manufacturing processes provided by foundries. By pushing the boundaries of semiconductor technology, foundries contribute to the creation of revolutionary technologies that reshape industries and enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Thus, semiconductor foundries serve as indispensable collaborators in the semiconductor ecosystem, propelling technological advancement through progress in node size and enabling a wide array of applications that impact nearly every facet of modern life.

The semiconductor foundry market is segmented based on node size, application, and region. By node size, it is divided into 180nm, 130nm, 90nm, 65nm, 45/40nm, 32/28nm, 22/20nm, 16/14nm, 10/7nm, 7/5nm, and 5nm. In 2022, the 7/5nm segment dominated the semiconductor foundry market share, and it is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032. By application, it is segmented into telecommunication, defense and military, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. In 2022, the consumer electronics segment dominated the semiconductor foundry market size, and it is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032.

Region-wise, the semiconductor foundry market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). For instance, in September 2023, GlobalFoundries announced the official opening of its US$4 billion expansion fabrication plant in Singapore. The expansion fab will produce an additional 450,000 wafers (300mm) annually, raising GF Singapore’s overall capacity to approximately 1.5 million wafers (300mm) each year

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

- The global semiconductor foundry market growth was valued at $106.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $231.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

- The 7/5nm segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $28.7 billion in 2022.

- The consumer electronics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $33.9 billion in 2022.

- The telecommunication segment is estimated to reach $56.0 billion by 2032, at a significant CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

- North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $46.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $99.5 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.9%.

- Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $94.4 billion by 2032, at a significant CAGR of 8.2%.

The key players profiled in the report include 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑯𝒖𝒂 𝑯𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅, 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (𝑺𝑴𝑰𝑪), 𝑻𝒂𝒊𝒘𝒂𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑰𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑿-𝑭𝑨𝑩 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏 𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑺𝑬. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, and business expansion to expand their foothold in the semiconductor foundry industry.

