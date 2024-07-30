249 Design Hotel by Alberto Torres Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards
Contemporary Retrofit Project in Gramado Earns Prestigious Architecture RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced 249 Design Hotel by Alberto Torres as a Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade spotlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Torres in creating a retrofit project that harmoniously integrates contemporary architecture with the vernacular style of Gramado, Brazil.
The 249 Design Hotel's Gold A' Design Award serves as a testament to its relevance and impact within the architecture industry. By successfully blending modern design elements with the traditional German-influenced architecture prevalent in Gramado, this project showcases how thoughtful retrofitting can enhance the built environment while respecting local heritage. The hotel's design offers a template for sustainable and context-sensitive development, aligning with current industry priorities.
Torres' award-winning design distinguishes itself through its masterful use of materials as a unifying element. Steel, wood, and stone are artfully employed to create a seamless connection between the hotel's interior and exterior spaces. The striking black steel frames that define the side facades echo the hotel lobby's expansive glass and steel panels, creating a cohesive visual language. Inside, the strategic placement of a stone fireplace volume against steel beams and wooden panels imbues the space with warmth and comfort.
The recognition bestowed by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is expected to inspire Torres Arquitetos to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence in future projects. By setting a high standard for retrofitting existing structures, the 249 Design Hotel encourages the industry to explore innovative ways to blend the old and the new, creating spaces that are both functional and aesthetically remarkable. This award serves as a catalyst for the team to further refine their design approach and create architecture that positively impacts users and communities alike.
Project Members: The 249 Design Hotel was designed by Torres Arquitetos, with interior architecture by Marcio Verza. Alberto Torres led the architectural design, while BRS Sul served as the constructor for the project.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152626
About 249 Design Hotel
The 249 Design Hotel is a retrofit project that seeks to create a dialogue between contemporary and existing architecture in the city of Gramado. Drawing inspiration from the region's predominant German vernacular architecture, the design employs materiality as an agent of integration. Steel, wood, and stone serve as connectors that unite the entire structure and seamlessly blend the external area with the building's interior, resulting in a harmonious and respectful design intervention.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, aesthetic appeal, and positive impact. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental considerations, and social relevance. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, and academics. Receiving this award signifies a design's outstanding contribution to advancing the field of architecture and its potential to inspire future trends.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to promote and celebrate design excellence worldwide, the A' Design Award aims to foster a global appreciation for the power of good design in creating a better world. Entries are evaluated by an influential jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. By participating in this prestigious award, architects, designers, and brands gain global recognition and increased visibility within their respective industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://architecture-awards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here