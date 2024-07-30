Global Human Growth Hormone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Human Growth Hormone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human growth hormone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.33 billion in 2023 to $4.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of growth disorders, rising awareness about hormone therapies, expanding applications in sports medicine, growing geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The human growth hormone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of personalized medicine, rising healthcare expenditure globally, increasing adoption of recombinant DNA technology, growing demand for hormone replacement therapies, rising prevalence of endocrine disorders.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Human Growth Hormone Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15825&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Human Growth Hormone Market

The rise in awareness of treatment procedures is expected to propel the growth of the human growth hormone market going forward. Treatment procedures are medical interventions designed to alleviate, manage, or cure health conditions or diseases. The rise in awareness of treatment procedures is driven by advancements in medical technology, increased access to information through digital media, and growing public interest in health and wellness. Human growth hormone (HGH) treatments have garnered significant media attention and public interest, highlighting the benefits and potential applications of modern medical interventions, thereby increasing overall awareness of treatment procedures.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-growth-hormone-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the human growth hormone market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA.

Major companies operating in the human growth hormone market are increasing their focus on drug development and its approvals to advance the medication offering and to provide better treatment solution. Drug development is a complex and rigorous process that involves multiple stages to ensure a new drug's safety, efficacy, and quality before it reaches the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Liquid, Powder

2) By Brand: Norditropin, Genotropin, Humatrope, Saizen, Omnitrope, Skytrofa, Others Brands

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy

5) By Application: Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency, Adult Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency, Pediatric Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Small For Gestational Age, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the human growth hormone market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the human growth hormone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Human Growth Hormone Market Definition

Human growth hormone (HGH) is a peptide hormone naturally produced by the pituitary gland that is crucial for stimulating growth, cell reproduction, and tissue regeneration throughout the human body. It is used in medical treatments for growth hormone deficiency, fostering muscle development, and addressing age-related concerns such as muscle wasting and bone density decline.

Human Growth Hormone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Human Growth Hormone Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on human growth hormone market size, human growth hormone market drivers and trends, human growth hormone market major players, human growth hormone competitors' revenues, human growth hormone market positioning, and human growth hormone market growth across geographies. The human growth hormone market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-growth-hormone-global-market-report

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parathyroid-hormones-global-market-report

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-hormone-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

