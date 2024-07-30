Softgel Capsule Market Updates 2024 : at a CAGR of 5.4%, Reach $7.5 Billion Forecast by 2031

The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

By application, the health supplements segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global softgel capsule market has witnessed substantial growth over the past decade, driven by increased consumer demand for dietary supplements, pharmaceutical advancements, and a preference for convenient dosage forms. Softgel capsules, known for their easy swallowability, enhanced bioavailability, and ability to encapsulate a wide range of substances, are becoming a cornerstone in the health and wellness industry.

The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16306

Market Drivers

Rising Health Awareness: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for vitamins, minerals, and other dietary supplements. Softgel capsules are preferred due to their ease of consumption and ability to mask unpleasant tastes and odors.

Pharmaceutical Advancements: The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly adopting softgel capsules for prescription and over-the-counter medications. Their ability to encapsulate both hydrophilic and lipophilic substances makes them ideal for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications.

Technological Innovations: Advances in softgel encapsulation technology have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production. Innovations such as vegetarian and vegan softgel capsules have broadened the market, catering to the dietary preferences of a wider audience.

Aging Population: The global aging population is driving the demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. Softgel capsules, being easy to swallow, are particularly favored by elderly consumers.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals: Softgel capsules are used for analgesics, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and others.

Nutraceuticals: This includes vitamins, dietary supplements, omega-3 supplements, and other health products.

Cosmetics: Softgel capsules are used for encapsulating oils and other active ingredients in skincare and beauty products.

By Type:

Gelatin-based: Traditional softgel capsules made from animal-derived gelatin.

Non-gelatin based: Vegetarian and vegan alternatives made from materials like starch, cellulose, and seaweed extract.

By Region:

North America: A significant market due to high health awareness and spending capacity.

Europe: Growth driven by stringent regulations and high demand for nutraceuticals.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth due to increasing health awareness and expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Rest of the World: Steady growth with increasing healthcare investments.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The softgel capsule market is highly competitive, with key players investing in research and development to innovate and improve product offerings. Major companies include:

Catalent, Inc.: A leading provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products.

Aenova Group: Known for its high-quality contract manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Capsugel (part of Lonza Group): A global leader in capsules and health ingredients, providing innovative delivery solutions.

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.: Specializes in the development and manufacturing of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical softgel capsules.

Future Outlook

The future of the softgel capsule market looks promising, with expected growth driven by continuous innovations and expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. Key trends to watch include:

Sustainability: Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable capsule materials.

Personalized Medicine: Increasing focus on personalized medicine will drive demand for customized softgel formulations.

E-commerce Growth: The rise of online health and wellness product sales will boost market penetration and accessibility.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16306

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the gelatin softgel capsules segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the health supplements segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the softgel capsule market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing softgel capsule market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the softgel capsule market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global softgel capsules market size trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Conclusion

The softgel capsule market is poised for robust growth, underpinned by technological advancements, rising health consciousness, and the expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. Companies that invest in innovation, quality, and sustainability will likely lead the market, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and healthcare providers alike.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/theranostics-market-A13608

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market-A13577