Thermax will present its suite of sustainable industrial solutions at PALMEX Thailand

SURATTHANI, THAILAND, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermax, a leading provider of energy and environment solutions and a trusted partner in energy transition, is pleased to announce its participation at PALMEX Thailand 2024 – a premier exhibition showcasing the latest developments in the palm oil industry. The exhibition will be held on August 1 and 2, 2024 at the CO-OP Exhibition Centre, Suratthani, Thailand. Thermax will present its range of sustainable offerings at booth no. 47-48.

With a continued focus on clean air, clean energy, and clean water, Thermax has built a strong foothold in the palm oil sector with its innovative technologies. Thermax's advanced solutions address the palm oil industry's critical needs, from air pollution control to energy generation to water and waste management. With a track record of multiple installations of biomass-based boilers and electrostatic precipitators in the region, Thermax has been a preferred partner to industries, helping them overcome traditional fuel challenges and comply with stringent environmental norms.

Addressing the challenge of palm waste, the booth will present a range of boilers that offer best-in-class solutions for processing this waste into valuable energy, including Thermax’s EFB (empty fruit bunch) fired boilers. Another unique solution is FlexiSource™, which can fire different types of palm waste along with other fuels depending on availability. These solutions provide fuel flexibility, reduce disposal costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Central to Thermax’s offerings is its cutting-edge green technology which includes absorption chillers and absorption heat pumps that convert waste heat into usable energy, leading to higher operational efficiency and reduced carbon footprint for the palm oil industry. Additionally, Thermax’s zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system promotes water conservation by recovering water from wastewater and converting contaminants into solid waste, leading to water positivity in industrial sectors.

Apart from these, the display will feature Thermax’s IIoT-enabled digital solution, Edge Live which will enable customers to optimise industrial asset performance in terms of uptime, efficiency, and reliability.

Besides products and services, Thermax will also showcase its turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions that are tailored to the unique requirements of the palm oil industry. Thermax's EPC solutions ensure a seamless project execution experience for customers.

Thermax’s comprehensive utility solutions coupled with energy transition needs support the industries in the region in their environmental and sustainable development goals.

About Thermax Limited

Thermax Limited (NSE: THERMAX) is a leading company in the energy and environment space and a trusted partner in energy transition. Thermax's extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions. Backed by its longstanding industry partnerships across multiple sectors, Thermax has cultivated strong expertise in audit, consulting, execution, and maintenance coupled with digital solutions, ensuring a unified energy-management experience. Leveraging its distinctive engineering capabilities, Thermax converts costs to profits while protecting the environment – a win-win for the industry and society at large. Thermax operates 14 manufacturing facilities across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia and has 42 Indian and international subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.thermaxglobal.com