Family Announces the Passing of Chino XL In Official Statement
Family Announces the Passing of Chino XL In Official Statement
Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home.
— Chino XL's daughters
Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.
In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, so we are at peace.”
The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming.
Chino XL's career spanned more than three decades, was a brilliant polymath and multifaceted artist — lyricist, performer, actor, author- best known for his intricate and acerbic rhymes, which won Chino the respect of his peers and heroes, LL Cool J, Kool G. Rap, and Ice-T.
Derek Keith Barbosa was born April 8, 1974 in The Bronx, New York, to Manuel Barbosa and Carole Brown. He spent his formative years in East Orange, New Jersey, in middle and high school, he became a rapper-performer, taking on the moniker “Chino” based on his childhood nickname. In the late 1980s, he joined forces with East Orange DJ and producer Kerri Chandler, to form The Art of Origin. Chino’s professional career began when they signed to Rick Rubin’s Def American Recordings/Warner Bros. Records in 1991. After several singles, Chino XL embarked on a solo career.
His first album, Here To Save You All, was lauded by critics, adored by fans, and immediately established him as one of hip-hop’s most powerful lyricists. Though he garnered the most attention for his “poison pen,” the album featured sublime moments of introspection and beauty. The success led to a second album funded by Warner Bros., I Told You So, featuring collaborations with B-Real, Kool G Rap, and J Dilla, among others. With Warner in corporate disarray Chino XL took the album back and released it through independent label Metro Records, forging a strong indie path with albums like Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary and God's Carpenter, a collaboration with Stu Bangas. Most recently, Chino XL collaborated with Rakim on the just-released song “Pendulum Swing” featured on Rakim’s album, G.O.D.’S Network-REB7RTH.
Chino XL amassed a global audience in dozens of countries, both solo and in conjunction with the collective Rebel Army, in which he deepened his commitment to community building, activism, and public service. Says longtime collaborator Immortal Technique: “We traveled the globe together and there was nowhere on the Earth that he was not revered.” His most recent venture, The Chino XL Experience, verged on performance art, with Chino engaging the audience with dialogue, music, and storytelling.
But Chino and his family are exceedingly proud of his development as an author of graphic novels: Black Mass, Lucy, and Skin and Bones: The Descent of the Holy, promoting the books at retail and at Comic Con. Says Bella Barbosa: “He found a partner that he trusted and worked with on every single detail. Everything in there is him.”
His fans, whom Chino respectfully called “soldier-supporters,” will remember him as brilliant, quick-witted, devastatingly funny; a dexterous performer, someone who sacrificed himself for his art, refusing to compromise.
Says Bobby Bout-It, Chino XL’s longtime DJ, road manager, and friend: “Chino always pushed for lyricism. He said ‘lyrics are the revolution. Lyrics will inspire the next revolutionary.’ But what people don’t understand is that his lyrics — whether about dealing with a child’s illness, abuse or struggles with relationships — were like therapy to his fans. His shows were as much therapy sessions as they were concerts. They were like church, giving people comfort and relief from their pain. And he got comfort from his solider-supporters, they were like therapy to him.”
His friends and family will will remember him most as loyal, protective and loving, someone whose voice buoyed them in life. For them, his voice remains eternal.
Zenobia Simmons
Messiah Music
Zenobia.simmons@gmail.com