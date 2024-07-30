Twenty new homelessness discharge beds to help reduce pressure on public hospitals

Release date: 30/07/24

South Australians experiencing homelessness and are ready for discharge from hospital will have somewhere welcoming and safe to recover thanks to a $21.9 million investment from the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The new nine-year partnership with The Salvation Army will support a transitional accommodation program and wrap around services for people who are discharged from the Royal Adelaide Hospital or The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This additional support over time will help reduce the rate of people returning to metropolitan hospital emergency departments.

This program is another way the Malinauskas Government is looking to tackle the challenge of bed block and reduce pressure on our busy health system.

Under the program, people will be supported to heal in a welcoming therapeutic environment in a central Adelaide location.

They will also receive care from dedicated staff to help find longer-term accommodation options once they are well enough.

Residents will have their own bedrooms while recovering, with access to shared kitchen, dining, lounge and laundry facilities and landscaped outdoor areas. There is an on-site art studio and a gym, both overseen by professional instructors.

Leaving hospital is often a fraught time for those who are experiencing homelessness, and many end up going back to hospital because their health deteriorates.

This essential new health and community service will operate in conjunction with long-standing Salvation Army services.

The first of the new beds will open prior to Christmas, with all 20 beds expected to open early next year.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The State Government is proud to be partnering with The Salvation Army on this important project to support people experiencing homelessness.

Having a safe place to go once you are discharged from hospital reduces the chances of you returning to hospital.

This is a new service that not only provides dignity, compassion and support, but will help more people connect with the appropriate services with the aim of transitioning to longer term accommodation.

It will also take pressure off our busy Emergency Departments and free up beds in our health system.

Attributable to Nat Cook

Homelessness and poor health often come as a devastating package which is why it’s critical for government to address them together.

People experiencing homelessness, especially rough sleepers, find it incredibly hard to manage health conditions and this can create even more pressure on hospitals if we don’t put in place a proper solution.

This is the opposite of a band aid solution – this is 20 beds with dedicated health professionals to help people who have been left behind by society for too long.

Attributable to the Salvation Army Head of Social Mission, Captain Brad McIver

The Salvation Army is passionately committed to seeing lives transformed. We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with SA Health to provide this vital service to effectively build the capacity of people to connect and thrive in their community.

The new transitional accommodation service will provide critical wrap around supports to enable those recovering from treatment in hospital to recuperate and take the next steps towards living independently and well. The Salvation Army, together with other relevant service providers will provide individualised care and the very best support possible to enable clients to achieve their goals.

The Salvation Army is committed to a person-centred approach in our service design, planning and delivery. We will tailor service responses to the needs, preferences and experiences of each individual and include all significant relationships that are helpful in supporting each client.

Attributable to Department for Health and Wellbeing Deputy Chief Executive, Julienne Te Pohe

Keeping people healthy is core to our health and wellbeing strategy, supporting better health and wellbeing of individuals, communities and populations.

The data tells us that if we can give people experiencing homelessness somewhere that they can fully recover, they are much less likely to need to return to hospital. Standing-up this new essential program is an initiative we are proud to deliver to some of our State’s most vulnerable, giving more people the support they need to get well, stay well, and transition into housing.

We are excited to partner with The Salvation Army, an organisation that has been providing support to South Australians for over 140 years.