Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market to Hit $2.1 Trillion by 2030, Driven by Health Trends

Global non-alcoholic drinks market set to grow from $820B in 2020 to $2.1T by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Online retail and health trends are key drivers.

The non-alcoholic drinks sector is witnessing significant growth, fueled by health-conscious consumers and innovative distribution channels.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Non-alcoholic Drinks Market by Product Type (Soft Drinks, Premium Water, Tea & Coffee, Juice, Dairy Drinks, and Others), Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, and Others), and Price Point (Standard, Premium, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031”. As per the report, the global non-alcoholic drinks industry accounted for $820.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,134.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

✅ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1814

📍𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in urbanization, increased disposable income in developing countries, and surge in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle have boosted the growth of the global non-alcoholic drinks market. However, stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, preservatives, and additives hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness of health and wellness among millennials and consumers would open new opportunities in the future.

By product type, the soft drinks segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market, due to its wide market penetration, rise in socialization among the consumers, and innovations in the category. However, the juice segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for nutritional diet and drinks among consumers.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By distribution channel, the online retails segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in production penetration and increase in mobile users. However, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market, owing to advent of modern trades, bulk buying tendency, and rise in consumer interest over one-stop shopping places.

📍𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global non-alcoholic drinks market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand from millennials from developing countries including Thailand, India, and Indonesia.

✅ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1814?reqfor=covid

Sustainability initiatives present significant opportunities for the non-alcoholic drinks market by addressing growing consumer concerns about environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly practices throughout the supply chain. Non-alcoholic beverages and alcohol-free drinks brands have the opportunity to differentiate themselves and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers by implementing sustainable sourcing, production, and packaging solutions. For example, brands source ingredients from organic and regenerative agriculture practices, reducing pesticide use and promoting soil health. In addition, adopting renewable energy sources and water-saving technologies in production facilities might minimize carbon emissions and water usage which align with sustainability goals and reduce environmental footprint.

Furthermore, sustainability initiatives in packaging offer considerable opportunities for innovation and market differentiation in the non-alcoholic drinks sector. Manufacturers explore alternative packaging materials such as biodegradable plastics, compostable materials, and plant-based packaging solutions to reduce plastic waste and environmental pollution. Moreover, lightweight packaging, optimizing packaging design, promoting recycling and circular economy principles further reduce environmental impact and enhance brand sustainability credentials. These all factors present several opportunities for the non-alcoholic drinks market.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

💡𝐀.𝐆. 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫

💡𝐃𝐫. 𝐏𝐞𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

💡𝐃𝐲𝐝𝐨𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨

💡𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬, 𝐂𝐨.

💡𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲

💡𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

💡𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐞

💡𝐍𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥é 𝐒.𝐀.

💡𝐏𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐂𝐨, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

💡𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐚-𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

✅ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1814

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/