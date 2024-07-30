Verona Pharma to Present at 44th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

Submit Release
LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the 44th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. EDT / 6:30 p.m. BST.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

   
Verona Pharma plc Tel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Communications IR@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		 Tel: +1-312-523-5016
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com 
Leslie Humbel  

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


