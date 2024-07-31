Vistage expands to Iceland: Global CEO peer advisory organisation helps leaders make better decisions

Vistage Iceland

Vistage has announced that it will now offer its platform of peer advisory groups and resources to business leaders in Iceland.

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND , July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1957, Vistage brings together exclusive groups of high-performing CEOs through a proven leadership experience that delivers personal and professional results. When leaders come together in their confidential monthly Vistage private advisory board meetings, they gain the perspective, clarity and support to help them become better leaders and accelerate their company’s growth. More than 45,000 Vistage members worldwide also have access to expert speakers, personalised coaching sessions, and international networking. Under the guidance of their Chair – an accomplished former CEO dedicated to helping others grow – members leverage their peers’ wisdom, advice, and counsel to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities.Vistage Iceland was co-founded by Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir and Nathan Farrugia , who have previously collaborated on projects in both Iceland and Malta. Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir is an experienced executive coach and leader with extensive international experience in both the private and public sectors. She has provided coaching and guidance to executives from fast-growing start-ups and local and international companies, helping them define and implement their growth strategies. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Ballerup College in Denmark, a Master’s degree from Aarhus University in Denmark, and is a certified Gallup Strength Coach. Nathan Farrugia is an entrepreneur and business coach with over 20 years of experience in the technology, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and education industries.Additionally, he launched Vistage in the United Arab Emirates and currently serves as the Managing Director and Vistage Chair for Vistage Malta. Farrugia is also the author of the best-selling book "A Million Steps," which delves into business and executive improvement. He earned an MBA from the University of Strathclyde.Vistage Iceland Director Nathan Farrugia said, “I am thrilled to bring peer advisory groups to Iceland, to help CEOs to make better decisions that impact their families, companies and communities. Through my work with Vistage, I’ve been able to see the benefits ripple across companies and communities as leaders find more success. I look forward to helping CEOs uncover new growth opportunities and navigate challenges together.”Vistage Iceland Director Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir said, “In a transforming world, Vistage’s model truly offers the best approach for how leaders learn. We see tremendous opportunity to help CEOs in Iceland to become better leaders, make better decisions, and deliver better outcomes through peer advisory groups.”On August 30, Iceland CEOs are invited to an event at the Parliament Hotel to learn more about Vistage. Please email renzo@vistage.ae to register for this event. If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Iceland, please visit https://vistage.is/ or email vistage@vistage.is.About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organisation for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we’ve been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

