New Haven Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5003392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 at 2203 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Maple St., New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
ACCUSED: Danielle Hemmingway
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maple St., in New Haven, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/2024 at 2203 hours, Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks received a report of a possible Family Fight at an address on Maple St., in the town of New Haven. While at the address, investigation revealed that Danielle Hemmingway (49) had furnished alcohol to several person's under the age of 21. Hemmingway was issued a citation for the above offense and was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.