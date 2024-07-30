New Haven Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B5003392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 at 2203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Maple St., New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

ACCUSED: Danielle Hemmingway

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maple St., in New Haven, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/2024 at 2203 hours, Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks received a report of a possible Family Fight at an address on Maple St., in the town of New Haven. While at the address, investigation revealed that Danielle Hemmingway (49) had furnished alcohol to several person's under the age of 21. Hemmingway was issued a citation for the above offense and was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.