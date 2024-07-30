Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.23 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.5%

It will grow to $5.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.26 billion in 2023 to $13.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased incidence of neurocognitive disorders, an aging population, increased awareness, and education, healthcare policy and funding, improved diagnostic techniques, and a rise in mental health issues.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, corporate wellness programs, technological advancements, insurance coverage and reimbursement improvements, and integration with telehealth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15870&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Market

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market going forward. Neurological disorders are medical conditions that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness, coordination problems, and cognitive impairments. Neurological disorders can be attributed to a combination of factors with an aging population and the prevalence of age-related conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Neurocognitive assessment provides insights into cognitive function, aiding in diagnosis and treatment planning for neurological disorders, while rehabilitation interventions aim to optimize neural functioning and enhance quality of life through targeted therapies and strategies.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurocognitive-assessment-and-rehabilitation-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market include Cogstate Ltd., Posit Science Corporation, Lumos Labs Inc., The Magstim Company Ltd., MindMaze SA, CogniFit Inc., Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc.

Major companies operating in the neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market are developing innovative solutions, such as digital tests, to screen cognitive impairment and gain a competitive edge. Digital tests refer to assessments conducted using digital platforms or software to evaluate various cognitive functions such as memory, attention, language, and executive function.

Segments:

1) By Components: Neurocognitive Assessment Testing, Neurorehabilitation Therapy

2) By Providers: Rehab Centers, Hospital And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Physiotherapy Centers

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market in 2023. The regions covered in the neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Market Definition

Neurocognitive rehabilitation refers to therapeutic interventions aimed at diagnosing and treating cognitive impairments caused by neurological conditions, brain injuries, or psychological disorders. It involves a series of standardized tests and clinical evaluations designed to measure cognitive functions such as memory, attention, language, and problem-solving skills.

Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurocognitive Assessment And Rehabilitation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market size, neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market drivers and trends, neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market major players, neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation competitors' revenues, neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market positioning, and neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market growth across geographies. The neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neuromodulation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuromodulation-global-market-report

Neurovascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurovascular-catheters-global-market-report

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

