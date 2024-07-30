Social Development commemorates International Widows Day in Mthatha, 30 Jul

Similar to many South Africans who are affected by multiple socio-economic problems including; poverty, unemployment, and inequalities, as well as natural disasters that have displaced families in different parts of the country - widows also bear the brunt of these challenges.

Widows go through their own experiences of grief, loss, and trauma after the death of a spouse and they may also face economic insecurity, discrimination, stigma, and harmful traditional practices because of their marital statuses.

It is against this background that the Department of Social Development will on Tuesday, July 30, observe International Widows Day by engaging through a dialogue with widows and other stakeholders, including the House of Traditional Leaders, Government Employees Pension Fund, SARS, and the Small Enterprise Development Agency.

This would, amongst others - assist widows and their families on how to become self-sufficient through innovative ways of starting their own businesses and be educated about the processes of claiming their spouse’s estates.

The day is commemorated in line with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 65/189 which acknowledged the plight of widows and recognition of their rights. If their rights are not recognised, some widows often experience disinheritance from marital property, extreme poverty, harmful traditional practices, societal exclusion and forfeit privileges of emotional support and counselling services.

International Widows Day is observed globally on the 23rd of June but this year, the commemoration was delayed in order to allow for a smooth transition from the sixth to seventh administration of a democratic government of the Republic of South Africa.

As part of the commemoration, attention is given to challenges and injustices encountered by widows with an intention of finding long-term solutions through an engagement with the widows, community members and stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover International Widows Day Commemoration scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Payne Community Hall, Mthatha, OR Tambo District Municipality, Eastern Cape Province

Media may RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 / e-mail NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to

Ms Lumka Oliphant

0834848067

lumkao@dsd.gov.za