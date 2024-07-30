Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.49 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 23.7%

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasmid DNA manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.89 billion in 2023 to $2.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the application of plasmid DNA in industrial processes, the use of plasmid DNA in creating genetically modified organisms, the production of monoclonal antibodies using plasmid DNA in cell lines, international health initiatives, plasmid DNA is used in bioremediation and other environmental applications and microbiome studies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of plasmid DNA in the development of DNA vaccines for infectious diseases, increasing adoption of plasmid DNA in the development of antibody-drug conjugates, personalized therapies, the use of plasmid DNA in developing cancer treatments and intellectual property developments.

Growth Driver Of The Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

The growing acceptance of gene therapy is expected to propel the growth of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market going forward. Gene therapy refers to a medical treatment that involves modifying or manipulating a person's genes to treat or prevent disease. Gene therapy is on the rise due to advancements in genetic engineering technologies, increased investment in research and development, successful clinical trials, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, which together highlight its potential for providing long-term or permanent cures. Plasmid DNA manufacturing is essential for gene therapy as it produces the vectors needed to deliver therapeutic genes into cells, facilitating the treatment of genetic disorders.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Genomics LLC, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Recipharm AB, Kaneka Corp.

Major companies operating in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market are developing advanced bioprocessing technologies to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and quality of plasmid DNA production. These innovations aim to streamline the manufacturing process, reduce production costs, and ensure that the plasmid DNA meets stringent regulatory standards for therapeutic applications.

Segments:

1) By Grade: Research And Development Grade, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Grade

2) By Development Phase: Pre-Clinical Therapeutics, Clinical Therapeutics, Marketed Therapeutics

3) By Disease: Infectious Disease, Cancer, Genetic Disorder, Other Diseases

4) By Application: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Definition

Plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) manufacturing refers to the process of producing large quantities of plasmid DNA molecules for use in various biotechnological applications, including gene therapy, molecular cloning, and the production of recombinant proteins. This process involves the growth of bacterial cells containing the desired plasmid DNA, followed by purification to isolate the plasmid DNA from other cellular components.

