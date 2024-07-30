Pediatric Radiology Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pediatric Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $7.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric radiology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.63 billion in 2023 to $5.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical imaging innovations, increasing incidence of pediatric diseases, growing awareness and adoption, improvements in imaging quality and safety, and pediatric-focused research and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pediatric radiology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine and remote imaging, personalized medicine and precision imaging, the shift towards value-based healthcare, and innovations in emerging markets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pediatric Radiology Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15891&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Radiology Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic pediatric conditions is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric radiology market going forward. Chronic pediatric conditions are long-term health issues that affect children and adolescents, persisting for a year or more and requiring ongoing medical attention or limiting daily activities. Chronic pediatric conditions are rising due to a combination of genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and lifestyle changes. Pediatric radiology is used in chronic pediatric conditions to diagnose, monitor, and manage long-term health issues through imaging techniques such as X-rays, MRI, and CT scans, providing critical information for effective treatment and care.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-radiology-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pediatric radiology market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in the pediatric radiology market are developing innovative products such as mini transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) ultrasound transducers to expand diagnostic and treatment options for smaller or more vulnerable patients, enhance imaging precision, and improve overall patient comfort and outcomes. Mini transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) ultrasound transducers are compact imaging devices designed to provide detailed images of the heart and its structures through the esophagus, enhancing diagnostic and treatment capabilities for patients of varying sizes and conditions.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Ray, Computed Tomography Scanner, Other Product Types

2) By Modality: Standalone Devices, Table-Top Devices, Portable Devices

3) By Application: Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Pediatric Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric radiology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric radiology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Radiology Market Definition

Pediatric radiology is a specialized field of medicine focused on the imaging diagnosis and treatment of diseases, disorders, and injuries affecting infants, children, and adolescents. It involves the use of various imaging techniques, such as X-rays, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear medicine, to assess the anatomy, physiology, and pathology specific to pediatric patients.

Pediatric Radiology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Radiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric radiology market size, pediatric radiology market drivers and trends, pediatric radiology market major players, pediatric radiology competitors' revenues, pediatric radiology market positioning, and pediatric radiology market growth across geographies. The pediatric radiology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-imaging-global-market-report

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-neuroblastoma-treatment-global-market-report

Pediatric Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293