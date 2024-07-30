Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opioid-induced constipation treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expanding geriatric population, personalized OIC treatments, availability of effective OIC drugs, increasing prevalence of opioid use, and rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The opioid-induced constipation treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to accelerated drug approval initiatives, increasing use of opioid analgesic prescriptions, surging expenditure on the R And D of novel treatments, and an increase in development of biologics.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15881&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market

The rise in the administration of opioids for cancer and non-cancer pain is expected to propel the growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market going forward. Cancer pain refers to pain associated with cancer and its treatment, while non-cancer pain refers to pain from conditions unrelated to cancer. Administration of opioids for cancer and non-cancer pain is driven by the need to effectively manage moderate to severe pain, considering factors such as the intensity and duration of pain, patient response to other treatments, and the overall goal of improving quality of life while minimizing potential risks of addiction and side effects. Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment helps patients with cancer and non-cancer pain by relieving constipation caused by opioid use, thereby improving overall comfort, adherence to pain management regimens, and quality of life without compromising pain relief.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/opioid-induced-constipation-treatment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Chemical Pharma Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market are developing mu-opioid receptor antagonists to address the specific needs of patients suffering from opioid-induced constipation (OIC). Mu-opioid receptor antagonists offer a targeted approach to managing opioid-induced constipation, helping patients maintain bowel regularity while undergoing opioid therapy for pain management.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Laxatives, Peripherally Acting µ-opioid Receptor Antagonists, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Prostaglandin

2) By Type: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market Definition

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment refers to the various approaches and medications used to manage constipation caused by the use of opioid medications. These treatments aim to alleviate the symptoms of constipation without compromising the pain-relieving effects of opioids, thereby improving the patient's overall quality of life and maintaining effective pain management with both pharmacological with non-pharmacological approaches.

Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on opioid-induced constipation treatment market size, opioid-induced constipation treatment market drivers and trends, opioid-induced constipation treatment market major players, opioid-induced constipation treatment competitors' revenues, opioid-induced constipation treatment market positioning, and opioid-induced constipation treatment market growth across geographies. The opioid-induced constipation treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/merkel-cell-carcinoma-treatment-global-market-report

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-global-market-report

Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crohns-disease-cd-treatment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293