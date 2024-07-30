Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pediatric Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric medical devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.29 billion in 2023 to $33.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness, growing investments in infrastructure, population growth, government initiatives, and insurance expansion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pediatric medical devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to value-based care models, advancements in manufacturing processes, personalized solutions, focus on home-based care, and collaborative innovation.

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Medical Devices Market

The growing demand for minimally invasive pediatric surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric medical devices market going forward. Minimally invasive pediatric surgical procedures involve using small incisions or natural body openings, along with specialized instruments and imaging technology, to diagnose, treat, or manage pediatric health conditions with less trauma and quicker recovery compared to traditional open surgeries. The rising demand for minimally invasive pediatric surgical procedures is fueled by advancements in technology, enabling safer and more precise interventions with reduced post-operative complications. Pediatric medical devices are utilized in minimally invasive surgical procedures to facilitate precise access, visualization, and manipulation of pediatric anatomy through small incisions, aiding in the safe and effective treatment of pediatric conditions with minimal trauma to surrounding tissues.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pediatric medical devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Major companies operating in the pediatric medical devices market are developing orthopedic implants to address the unique healthcare needs of pediatric patients, ranging from musculoskeletal conditions to congenital abnormalities. Orthopedic implants are medical devices used to replace or support damaged or missing bone or joint structures in the musculoskeletal system.

Segments:

1) By Product: Cardiology Devices, In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Care Devices, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Devices, Other Products

2) By Age Group: Infants, Children, Adolescents

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric medical devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric medical devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market Definition

Pediatric medical devices are specialized healthcare products designed and tailored specifically for infants, children, and adolescents, addressing their unique anatomical, physiological, and developmental needs to diagnose, treat, monitor, or manage various pediatric conditions and diseases. These devices are tailored to meet the unique physiological and developmental needs of pediatric patients, ensuring their safety, efficacy, and comfort.

Pediatric Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric medical devices market size, pediatric medical devices market drivers and trends, pediatric medical devices market major players, pediatric medical devices competitors' revenues, pediatric medical devices market positioning, and pediatric medical devices market growth across geographies. The pediatric medical devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

