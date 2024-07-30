Pediatric Catheter Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pediatric Catheter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $6.39 billion in 2023 to $6.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric catheter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.39 billion in 2023 to $6.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of pediatric disorders, increased awareness among parents and healthcare professionals, increased preference for minimally invasive procedures, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, growing preference for home-based medical care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pediatric catheter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of pediatric diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in ambulatory surgical centers, growing emphasis on environmental concerns and sustainable practices, and rising incidences of pediatric neurological conditions.

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Catheter Market

The rising number of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric catheter market going forward. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is a surgical method that minimizes cutting through the skin and tissues using techniques that produce as little harm as possible during treatments. Minimally invasive surgery is in demand due to faster recovery, less discomfort, and minimal scarring. Minimally invasive surgery enhances the utilization of pediatric catheters by providing less invasive access for insertion, reducing pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pediatric catheter market include Cardinal Health, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries LP..

Major companies operating in the pediatric catheter market are focused on developing innovative cardiac cryoablation catheters to provide safe and effective focal cryoablation therapy, offering a valuable treatment option for pediatric cardiology patients. Cardiac cryoablation catheters are specialized medical instruments used in cryoablation operations to treat illnesses such as atrial fibrillation. These catheters are intended to generate focal lesions by freezing heart tissue, preventing undesired electrical transmission, and treating arrhythmias.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Specialty Catheters, Other Types

2) By Lumen: Single Lumen, Double Lumen, Triple Lumen

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric catheter market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric catheter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Catheter Market Definition

Pediatric catheters are medical devices specifically designed and sized for use in pediatric patients, typically infants and children. They are designed to be smaller in size and gentler in construction compared to adult catheters to minimize discomfort and reduce the risk of complications in pediatric patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, and monitoring purposes.

