Airport Lighting Market to Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport Lighting Market by Type (Runway, Taxiway, and Apron Lighting Systems), Position (In-Pavement Lighting, Elevated Lighting, and PAPI), and Technology (LED, and Non LED): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the airport lighting market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

The global airport lighting market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in nighttime operations. Adequate lighting is essential to ensure that operations can continue smoothly during nighttime hours, allowing airlines to maintain their schedules and passengers to travel at their convenience. However, security concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, integration with smart airport technologies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global airport lighting market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $0.6 Billion Market Size In 2030 $1.0 Billion CAGR 7.5% No. Of Pages In Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Position, Technology, And Region. Drivers Advancements In Lighting Technology

Airfield Marking And Signage Opportunities Advancements In Aviation Technologies, Such As Navigation Aids And Communication Systems Restraint High Implementation And Maintenance Cost



The airport lighting plants market is segmented into type, position, technology, and region. By type, the market is divided into runway, taxiway, and apron lighting systems. As per position, the market is categorized into in-pavement lighting, elevated lighting, and PAPI. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into non-LED and LED. Region-wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The runway segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period.

Airport lighting are typically located along the edges of the runway and help delineate the runway's boundaries, making it easier for pilots to identify the runway's orientation and alignment, especially at night or in poor visibility conditions. Runway edge lights are usually white, but they may also have different colors to indicate specific portions of the runway, such as red lights to mark the end of the runway or amber lights to highlight displaced thresholds.

The in-pavement lighting segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

One of the primary purposes of in-pavement lighting is to outline the boundaries of runways and taxiways, delineating the safe areas for aircraft movement. This is achieved through the installation of runway edge lights, which are typically embedded along the edges of the runway pavement. These lights emit a steady white or yellow light, depending on the airport's lighting configuration, providing a clear visual reference for pilots to maintain their lateral position during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. By clearly defining the runway boundaries, these lights help prevent runway incursions and ensure aircraft stay within designated areas, reducing the risk of collisions or accidents.

LED lighting segment dominated the airport lighting market throughout the forecast period

LED fixtures typically have a lifespan of 50, 000 to 100, 000 hours or more, significantly outlasting incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. This extended lifespan translates to reduced maintenance requirements and lower replacement costs for airports, as LED lights require fewer replacements over their operational lifetime. Additionally, the durability of LED fixtures makes them more resistant to environmental factors such as vibrations, temperature fluctuations, and moisture, which are common in airport environments.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region have made significant investments in airport infrastructure, including lighting systems, to accommodate the growing demand for air travel. China, as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, has heavily invested in modernizing its airports and enhancing their operational capabilities. Major airports such as Beijing Capital International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport are equipped with new lighting systems, including precision approach path indicators (PAPIs), runway edge lights, and taxiway lighting, to support the high volume of aircraft movements.

Players: -

Honeywell International Inc.

ADB SAFEGATE

ABB

vosla GmbH

Avlite

Carmanah

Eaton

atg airports limited

Avionics Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global airport lighting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

