Platelet Aggregation Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.5%

Platelet Aggregation Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platelet aggregation devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.67 billion in 2023 to $0.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising incidences of bleeding disorders, growing awareness about health diagnostics, increase in surgical procedures, improved diagnostic accuracy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The platelet aggregation devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, rising demand for point-of-care testing, expansion of personalized medicine, regulatory support and approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Platelet Aggregation Devices Market

The increasing incidence of target diseases is expected to drive the platelet aggregation devices market going forward. Target diseases are specific medical conditions that are the focus of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts due to their significant impact on public health, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Platelet aggregation devices help in decreasing the incidence of target diseases by enabling early detection and effective management of thrombotic risks, thereby preventing complications like heart attacks and strokes in vulnerable populations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the platelet aggregation devices market include Roche Holding AG, Cytiva (Danaher Corp.), Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, WerfenLife S.A., Haemonetics Corporation.

Major companies operating in the platelet aggregation devices market are increasing their focus on developing advanced solutions by launching innovative products such as the first platelet pooling set to help stabilize the U.S. platelet supply and meet growing needs. A platelet pooling set is a specialized medical device used during plateletpheresis procedures to collect and concentrate platelets from multiple donors into a single unit for transfusion therapy.

Segments:

1) By Product: Reagents, Systems, Consumables And Accessories

2) By Type: Four Channel, Dual Channel, Eight Channel

3) By Technology: Optical, Impedance, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Clinical Applications, Research Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Standalone Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the platelet aggregation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the platelet aggregation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Definition

Platelet aggregation devices are specialized instruments used to measure the rate and extent to which platelets clump together, which is crucial for diagnosing and managing disorders related to blood clotting. These devices are used to assess the effectiveness of antiplatelet therapies, diagnose bleeding disorders, and evaluate platelet function in various clinical and research settings.

Platelet Aggregation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Platelet Aggregation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on platelet aggregation devices market size, platelet aggregation devices market drivers and trends, platelet aggregation devices market major players, platelet aggregation devices competitors' revenues, platelet aggregation devices market positioning, and platelet aggregation devices market growth across geographies. The platelet aggregation devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

