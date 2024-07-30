Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic surgical robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.01 billion in 2023 to $1.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the prevalence of orthopedic conditions, an increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the aging population, improved surgical outcomes and precision, higher healthcare spending, higher adoption of robotic systems in hospitals, and expanding applications in joint replacement surgeries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthopedic surgical robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion in healthcare infrastructure, increase in investment in research and development, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing geriatric population.

Growth Driver Of The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

The increase in the prevalence of bone degenerative diseases is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic surgical robot market going forward. Bone degenerative diseases are conditions that progressively damage bone tissue, resulting in weakened bones, pain, and an increased risk of fractures and other issues. The increase in bone degenerative diseases is linked to factors including the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and the heightened occurrence of chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Orthopedic surgical robots are employed in the treatment of bone degenerative diseases to enhance precision and accuracy during surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthopedic surgical robots market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Major companies operating in orthopedic surgical robot market are developing smart robotics solution to revolutionize surgical procedures. Smart robotics solutions refer to advanced robotic systems that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to perform complex tasks with high levels of autonomy, precision, and adaptability.

Segments:

1) By Product: Robotic System, Robotic Accessories, Software And Services

2) By Application: Partial Knee Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Fusion, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic surgical robots market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthopedic surgical robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Definition

Orthopedic surgical robots refer to robotic systems designed for use in orthopedic surgeries, assisting surgeons in performing procedures with enhanced precision, accuracy, and control. These robots consist of a robotic arm equipped with surgical instruments, a navigation system for real-time feedback, and advanced imaging technology to aid in surgical planning and execution.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic surgical robots market size, orthopedic surgical robots market drivers and trends, orthopedic surgical robots market major players, orthopedic surgical robots competitors' revenues, orthopedic surgical robots market positioning, and orthopedic surgical robots market growth across geographies. The orthopedic surgical robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

