Primary Cell Culture Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary cell culture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.91 billion in 2023 to $6.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increased demand for novel therapeutics, growing demand for personalized medicine, growing demand in cell therapy research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The primary cell culture market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth in incidence of cancer, rising growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications in 3D cell culture models.

Growth Driver Of The Primary Cell Culture Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the primary cell culture market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-lasting conditions that typically progress slowly and persist for long, often for the remainder of an individual's life. The rise in chronic diseases can be attributed to various factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental influences, physical inactivity, dietary shifts, and demographic shifts. Primary cell cultures significantly advance knowledge and treatment strategies for chronic diseases, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the primary cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the primary cell culture market are developing cell banks that contain primary cells specifically for cultivated meat research, aiming to advance sustainable and ethical meat production technologies. The Cell Bank initiative aims to support early-stage companies and researchers by providing high-quality animal primary cells suitable for cultivated meat research and development, up to 90% cheaper than other cell line providers, and free from licensing restrictions.

Segments:

1) By Product: Primary Cell, Reagents, Supplements, Media

2) By Cell Type: Animal Cells, Human Cells

3) By Separation And culture Techniques: Explant Method, Enzymatic Disaggregation, Mechanical Separation, Other Separation

4) By Application: Tissue Culture and Tissue Engineering, Vaccine Production, Gene Therapy And Regenerative Medicine, Drug Screening And Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Virology, Strem Cell Therapy, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Company And Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the primary cell culture market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the primary cell culture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Primary Cell Culture Market Definition

Primary cell culture refers to the process of isolating cells directly from a tissue or organism and growing them in a controlled laboratory environment. The process involves obtaining tissues from a human or animal, disaggregating them using various methods, and inducing the viable cells to grow in culture vessels with specialized media.

Primary Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Primary Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on primary cell culture market size, primary cell culture market drivers and trends, primary cell culture market major players, primary cell culture competitors' revenues, primary cell culture market positioning, and primary cell culture market growth across geographies. The primary cell culture market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

