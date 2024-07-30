Love to Celebrate Paris in LA Attend The Sweetest Dining Party at Violet L.A.
Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club are sponsoring invite only dining parties for five guests at The Sweetest Restaurants in LA.
Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club are sponsoring an invite only dining party at Violet LA this August 1st; 'Celebrate Paris in LA.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why I love Violet L.A.? Dana Slatkin is The Sweetest Founder of a French Restaurant in LA...all the talent...(best dishes, service, and special events); and none of the attitude...or The French Ego!"
To attend Celebrate Paris in LA dinner at Violet L.A.; need to RSVP before July 31st, 2024 by emailing Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
Dinner Parties are for five invited guests.
Carlos Cymerman. adds, "We limit the number of invited guests to 5; to create a fulfilling dining experience. We love to sponsor parties that are both delightful and meaningful. Perfectly designed for Talented and Sweet Professionals who love to make a positive impact!"
About
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The World Awaits Your Arrival!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.
Members earn a $1500 dining gift card The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), and a sweet trip to experience The 2025 BNP Paribas Open happening during during Women's Month. The sweet weekend trip includes; a $1000 hotel gift card, 2 VIP tickets to the Quarterfinals, and three fine dining gift cards. To Join The Sweetest Club visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA!
