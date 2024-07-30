PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 Sen. Robin Pushes Commendation, Promotion for Gerald Anderson for Flood Rescue Work For his work in helping those affected by floods brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, actor Gerald Anderson deserves a commendation and a promotion in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this in a resolution where he sought a one-rank promotion for Anderson - Gerald Randolph Anderson Jr. in real life, an auxiliary lieutenant commander of the PCG Auxiliary. "Mr. Anderson's selflessness and willingness to place others' needs above his own safety serve as an inspiration to our countrymen. His actions demonstrated the true embodiment of a reservist, which is to support and complement the active force when circumstances called for," Padilla said in Senate Resolution 1089. "It must be recalled that the actor's heroic deeds and compassion in times of disasters during the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy (international name Ketsana) in 2009, which also caused extensive flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, were similarly recognized," he added. Padilla, a reserve lieutenant colonel in the Philippine Army, cited videos circulating online showing Anderson at the frontlines rescuing trapped residents in Brgy. Santo Domingo in Quezon City. He said Anderson was also seen helping transport evacuees to safe areas. "Mr. Anderson also showcased the core values of PCG as first responders in the face of calamities, which only merits recognition and corresponding promotion in service," he said. Sen. Robin, Itinulak ang Papuri at Promosyon kay Gerald Anderson Dahil sa Pagtulong sa Nasalanta ng Baha Dahil sa kanyang pagtulong sa mga apektado ng baha dala ng Super Typhoon Carina at ng habagat, nararapat lamang na bigyan ng papuri at promosyon sa Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit. Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa resolusyon kung saan nanawagan siya ng one-rank promotion para kay Anderson - Gerald Randolph Anderson Jr. sa tunay na buhay, na isang auxiliary lieutenant commander sa PCG Auxiliary. "Mr. Anderson's selflessness and willingness to place others' needs above his own safety serve as an inspiration to our countrymen. His actions demonstrated the true embodiment of a reservist, which is to support and complement the active force when circumstances called for," ani Padilla sa kanyang Senate Resolution 1089. "It must be recalled that the actor's heroic deeds and compassion in times of disasters during the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy (international name Ketsana) in 2009, which also caused extensive flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, were similarly recognized," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, na reserve lieutenant colonel sa Philippine Army, may mga online videos kung saan nakita si Anderson sa frontlines na tumutulong sa mga residente sa Brgy. Santo Domingo sa Quezon City. Nakita rin si Anderson na tumutulong para dalhin sa ligtas na lugar ang mga lumikas sa kanilang tahanan. "Mr. Anderson also showcased the core values of PCG as first responders in the face of calamities, which only merits recognition and corresponding promotion in service," ani Padilla.