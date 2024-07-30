Villanueva: No traces of POGOs should remain in PH

Senator Joel Villanueva has filed a measure which seeks to repeal the law taxing the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

"Bilang pagsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos, kailangan na rin po nating siguraduhin na wala nang bakas ng POGO sa Pilipinas," Villanueva said.

In his State of the Nation Address last July 22, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the ban on all POGOs effective immediately, citing the disorder they have caused in the country and their disrespect for Philippine laws.

Senate Bill No. 2752 calls for the permanent cancellation of POGO licenses issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and ecozones.

POGOs will have 30 days from the effectivity of the proposed law to cease their operations, the measure added.

Failure or refusal of the firms to close operations shall subject the responsible officers to imprisonment of 12 to 20 years or a fine of P100 million or both, and will subject the foreign offenders to deportation after service of sentence.

Under the bill, the Bureau of Internal Revenue will have continuing authority to collect the POGO's unpaid taxes even after the repeal of the tax law.

The measure also provides for a Workers' Transition Program to be implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment for the affected Filipino workers to be coordinated with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other relevant agencies.

Villanueva said the POGO ban should lead to the repeal of Republic Act 11590 or the Act Taxing POGO, which was signed into law in 2021.

The POGO tax law amended the National Internal Revenue Code to improve collection of taxes from POGOs and impose additional taxes aside from the franchise tax on their operations.

"The evidence of crimes and social ills from POGO operations immensely overwhelm the benefits the Filipinos get from the taxes they pay," Villanueva said.

"Mas lamang po ang perwisyo kaysa pakinabang mula sa POGO na humihila sa atin sa kumunoy ng kasamaan. Huwag nating panghinayangan ang pagpapalayas sa kanila," Villanueva added.