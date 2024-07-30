Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,884 in the last 365 days.

Notice of lane changes on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting Lahaina Cannery Mall

Posted on Jul 29, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) crews will be restriping Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) between Kapunakea Street and Keawe Street fronting the Lahaina Cannery Mall in preparation for the reopening of the highway at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Striping work will be from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 1. A single lane will be open in both directions. Crews are removing barriers separating the double-left-turn lanes on Olowalu-bound Honoapiʻilani Highway and restoring the right lane that was previously used for debris removal trucks or cannery access only.

The graphic on the restriping can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/final-new-striping.jpg

 

###

 

You just read:

Notice of lane changes on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting Lahaina Cannery Mall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more