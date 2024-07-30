Notice of lane changes on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting Lahaina Cannery Mall

Main, News Posted on Jul 29, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) crews will be restriping Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) between Kapunakea Street and Keawe Street fronting the Lahaina Cannery Mall in preparation for the reopening of the highway at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Striping work will be from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 1. A single lane will be open in both directions. Crews are removing barriers separating the double-left-turn lanes on Olowalu-bound Honoapiʻilani Highway and restoring the right lane that was previously used for debris removal trucks or cannery access only.

The graphic on the restriping can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/final-new-striping.jpg

