DDOT Announces Phased-in Elimination of DC Circulator Beginning October 1

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced start of the planned phase down of DC Circulator service beginning October 1, 2024, culminating with service ending December 31, 2024. The program downsize and shutdown are part of the District Fiscal Year 2025 Budget and Financial Plan.

“We greatly appreciate the valuable service DC Circulator provided to the District over the past 18 years.” said Acting DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are grateful for the employees who supported the program and the riders who chose Circulator as part of their commute.”

As services wind down, DDOT is working with Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to determine service levels to help reduce the impact to the public. DC Circulator is operated by RATP Dev USA and employees have been provided with written notification of the planned service closure.

Effective October 1, 2024, the following route adjustments will be implemented:

Termination of Rosslyn-Dupont Circle (RS-DP)

Elimination of late-night service on Woodley Park-Adams Morgan (WP-AM) and Georgetown- Union Station (GT-US)

Remaining routes will operate on 20-minute headways, a 10-minute increase from current arrival times.

Woodley Park-Adams Morgan (WP-AM), Georgetown-Union Station (GT-US), Congress Heights-Union Station (CH-US), and Eastern Market – L'Enfant Plaza (EM-LP) routes will end service at 9 p.m. daily, rather than midnight.

The National Mall route will continue to operate until 7 p.m. daily.

Riders who need assistance navigating alternative travel options are encouraged to visit wmata.com and use the Trip Planner feature. For current routes and DC Circulator updates, please visit dccirculator.com.

