$1.16 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Paid to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided $1.16 million in charitable gaming grants in the first quarter of 2024-25, benefiting more than 750 groups and organizations across the province.

"These grants are one of the ways our government ensures that the proceeds from gaming go back to Saskatchewan communities," Minister Responsible for LGS Laura Ross said. "The grants support hundreds of charitable and nonprofit groups throughout Saskatchewan, including those focused on amateur sport, culture, the arts, animal rescue, service clubs and much more."

The Saskatchewan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is one of the groups that benefit from the province's Charitable Gaming Grants program. The Saskatchewan SPCA provides programs and services that improve the lives of animals and their owners across the province. Some of the grant money will be used for the Saskatchewan SPCA's pet food bank.

"We provide programs and services that improve the lives of animals and their people here in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan SPCA Community Relations Coordinator Josh Hourie said. "Our provincial pet food bank helps ensure pets have access to nutritious food during tough financial times. As well, we offer a growing number of resources to assist animal owners in escaping a violent home."

Grants were paid to charitable groups and organizations in more than 200 Saskatchewan communities. Nearly $270,000 was paid to groups in Saskatoon and more than $200,000 was paid to groups in Regina.

Groups in other regions also received funds, including:

Prince Albert and area received more than $69,000;

Weyburn, Estevan and area received nearly $50,000;

Yorkton, Melville and area received more than $51,000;

Meadow Lake and area received more than $34,000; and

Humboldt, Melfort and area received more than $48,000.

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, up to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The charities don't have to apply to LGS for the grants. Instead, the amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

