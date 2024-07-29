Prime Marketing NJ's Chief Executive Rachell Diaz Nominated for 2024 Woman of Wonder Award
Rachell Diaz, the Chief Executive of Prime Marketing NJ, has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Woman of Wonder Award.
Rachell Diaz, the Chief Executive of Prime Marketing NJ, has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Woman of Wonder Award by The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation and the Cape May County Women's Commission. This nomination recognizes Rachell's exceptional dedication, leadership, and positive impact within the community.
— Rachell Diaz
The Woman of Wonder Award honors women in Cape May County who have demonstrated outstanding and selfless dedication to helping others reach their full potential. These women are celebrated for their significant contributions across various sectors, including civic, business, education, medicine, and public service. The award highlights those who serve as excellent leaders and role models in the local community.
The 2024 Women of Wonder Awards Luncheon will be held on Thursday, November 14, at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will support scholarships for female students from Cape May County who are studying at Atlantic Cape Community College. The Women of Wonder Scholarship Endowment Fund, established in 2021, continues a tradition of providing scholarships for Atlantic Cape students since 2011.
Rachell Diaz's nomination is a testament to her remarkable achievements and her commitment to making a difference. As Chief Executive of Prime Marketing NJ, Rachell has led with vision and integrity, driving the company's success while continuously giving back to the community.
Join in congratulating Rachell Diaz on her well-deserved nomination and celebrating her contributions to the community.
About Prime Marketing NJ:
Prime Marketing NJ is a leading marketing firm specializing in comprehensive marketing solutions, including digital marketing, online reputation management, print media, public relations, and more. Their mission is to provide exceptional marketing services that help businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.primemarketingnj.com.
