Attorney General Platkin, Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to Seek Indefinite Suspension of Four Trenton Licenses in Connection with Owner’s Criminal Charges

Order to Show Cause

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has filed an Order to Show Cause (OTSC) as to why the liquor licenses of four Trenton establishments, all owned by Gerald Araya, should not be indefinitely suspended. Araya was arrested last month and charged with, among other things, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

“We have an obligation to ensure that licensed establishments are not used in the furtherance of crime, and to protect against activity in the alcoholic beverage industry that jeopardizes the public health, safety, or welfare,” said Attorney General Platkin. “The criminal conduct alleged to have occurred by the licensee directly involves the very restaurants and bars that he has been granted the privilege to serve alcoholic beverages in. Today’s action seeks to suspend those licenses to prevent any further harm or victimization at those locations.”

In the OTSC, ABC Interim Director Kirstin L. Krueger has asked the respondents for the licenses to appear at a hearing. The four licenses are:

License number 1111-33-137-007 for Mill Hill Restaurant and Lounge, located at 300-302 South Broad Street

License number 1111-33-124-009 for El Catador Lounge and Restaurant, located at 965 New York Avenue

License number 1111-33-219-015 for Dubai Restaurant and Lounge, located at 931 New York Avenue

License number 1111-33-078-007 for Trenton Social, located at 449 South Broad Street

The OTSC is sought by the Enforcement Bureau of ABC. The Enforcement Bureau, ABC’s civil prosecutorial arm, institutes disciplinary proceedings against licensees and permittees who violate ABC laws or regulations. Under the New Jersey’s Alcoholic Beverage Control laws, a license to sell alcohol is a privilege, not a right, and the State has an obligation to protect the public when there is an immediate threat to the public health, safety, or welfare and contrary to the interest of the community posed by the continued operation of a liquor license.

All four licenses are exclusively owned by Gerald Araya of Ewing, who was arrested on June 19, 2024. Araya is awaiting trial on six counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The case is being prosecuted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

ABC alleges that because these four licensed premises were used in furtherance or aid of the alleged criminal activity, their immediate suspension is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.

The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

