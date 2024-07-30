American Pops Orchestra Founder Luke Frazier and Vocalist Nova Payton Will Perform at The Historic Empowerment Symposium
“Chicago's Fly Guy” Shelton Smith Will Moderate the Tri-Part Event Featuring Orchestral Music, an Empowerment Seminar, and an Exhibition Basketball Game
Performing live at this historic event is a distinct pleasure.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro Luke Frazier, the founder of the American Pops Orchestra (APO), said “Performing live at this historic event is a distinct pleasure.” He stated that he is delighted to collaborate with Fellowship Warriors Incorporated (FW Inc.) which is hosting its Premier Empowerment Symposium.
— Maestro Luke Frazier, APO Founder
Franzie said he is looking forward to playing the keyboard, as well as presenting a selection virtually from one of APO’s Children's Outreach Tours titled "Henny Penny."
Frazier will accompany, also, on the keyboard the inspiring musical renditions of Nova Payton, a renowned vocalist who has performed with APO for the Panama Embassy. The tri-part event, consisting of an Empowerment Symposium; APO Performances; and Exhibition Basketball Game, will occur on Saturday, August 17th at the Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317 from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm with a free deli luncheon, free door prizes and free admission for students and community supporters of all ages.
This year's theme, "Youth Champions: A Journey of Growth Through Sports and Music," promises to provide inspiration and empowerment through a dynamic blend of sports, leadership teamwork activities, and musical engagement. APO has a relationship with PBS and is known for connecting with audiences, celebrating music, and building community. APO is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways, making them the perfect partner for this event.
In addition to the live and virtual musical performances, the symposium will feature a “Win-Execute-Team” session moderated by TV Talk Show Host Shelton Smith that will develop leadership skills and inspire the youth attendees to reach for their dreams. This session will be followed by a Southwest Warriors vs. the Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Basketball Exhibition Game.
"We are thrilled to host this symposium in collaboration with APO, MARTA, and Shelton Smith," said Aldis Presley who is the Coach of Southwest Warriors and the President & CEO of FW Inc. Presley stated, “Smith is a talented BeSpire TV Talk Show Host and I-Heart Radio Personality who brings 27 years of youth mentorship experience with an impressive record of 97% high school graduation among the youth he has mentored.”
Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired and entertained by some of Atlanta’s and our nation’s finest performers and speakers. You can support FW Inc.’s mission of empowering and uplifting the community by signing up for this event on their website.
