WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP AND OWNER CHUCK MCDOWELL CONTINUE TO HELP FAMILIES ESCAPE UNWANTED TIMESHARES
Company experiences record-setting first half of 2024
So far this year, we’ve helped several thousand more families and individuals cancel timeshares, eliminating millions more in debt along the way.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley Financial Group LLC (WFG), a leader in the timeshare cancellation industry, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to timeshare debt relief and customer satisfaction, achieving significant milestones midway through 2024. Under the leadership of its CEO, founder, and owner, Chuck McDowell, WFG has made notable strides in its mission to help individuals and families break free from burdensome timeshare agreements.
— Chuck McDowell, WFG Founder
“Timeshares represent a $10.5 billion industry that is built on taking advantage of consumers through an aggressive sales process using lies, misrepresentations and fear,” McDowell said. “Many timeshare companies claim they have their own programs to help consumers rid themselves of their timeshares, yet Wesley continues to get hundreds of calls a week from frustrated people who can’t get help.”
“Since founding in 2011, we’ve helped more than 42,000 families escape their unwanted timeshares, representing more than $527 million in timeshare debt relief for these families,” McDowell added. “So far this year, we’ve helped several thousand more families and individuals cancel timeshares, eliminating millions more in debt along the way. These growing numbers speak to the level of collective frustration with the incredible debt and ongoing costs associated with many timeshare purchases.”
McDowell's leadership and vision continue to drive the company’s success. His commitment to ethical practices and customer-centric solutions remains the cornerstone of their operations. Some of the remarkable milestones so far in 2024 include:
●Timeshare Cancellations: WFG has successfully canceled nearly 5,000 timeshares this year, which is on pace to surpass the total number of cancellations achieved in 2023 (8,500). This achievement underscores the company's dedication to providing effective solutions for those seeking relief from unwanted timeshares.
●Debt Relief: WFG has provided over $53 million in timeshare debt relief so far in 2024, a testament to its effective and reliable services. This reflects WFG’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the financial burdens associated with timeshare ownership.
●Customer Reviews: WFG has received over 500 new customer reviews this year alone, contributing to a total of over 4,000 reviews. The overwhelming majority of these reviews highlight the company's exceptional service, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in the timeshare cancellation industry.
●Top Workplace Award: WFG was honored with The Tennessean’s 2024 Top Workplace Award, a prestigious recognition of the company's positive work environment and commitment to employee satisfaction. This award reflects the organization's core values and dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace.
About Wesley Financial Group:
WFG is dedicated to helping people free themselves from the burden of timeshare ownership through personalized and effective cancellation services. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and ethical practices, WFG has built a reputation for excellence and reliability.
WFG differentiates itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually agreed-upon timeline.
Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep the cancellation process internally rather than outsourcing it. This formula has proven successful, as evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet and the glowing client testimonials they constantly receive.
Wesley Financial Group, LLC is not a law firm and does not engage in the practice of law or provide legal advice or legal representation. Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
