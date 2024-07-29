Submit Release
Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $15.1 million, or $1.91 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $12.1 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $58.2 million, or $7.58 per diluted common share, compared to $44.2 million, or $5.96 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

“We reported strong results in our fourth fiscal quarter, supported by strong volume and yields in our National Lending Division,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division portfolio earned a yield of 9.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 8.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the year ended June 30, 2024, the National Lending Division portfolio increased by $222.1 million, or 9.0%, compared with June 30, 2023, driven by fiscal year-to-date originations of $399.1 million and purchases of $382.0 million.” Mr. Wayne continued, “For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $1.91 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.0%.”

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $3.13 billion, an increase of $262.3 million, or 9.1%, from total assets of $2.87 billion as of June 30, 2023.

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2024:

  Loan Portfolio Changes
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  June 30, 2024
Balance		   March 31, 2024
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,708,551   $ 1,620,409   $ 88,142     5.44 %
National Lending Originated   981,497     975,876     5,621     0.58 %
SBA National   48,405     36,375     12,030     33.07 %
Community Banking   22,704     24,121     (1,417 )   (5.87 %)
Total $ 2,761,157   $ 2,656,781   $ 104,376     3.93 %
                         
  Year Ended June 30, 2024
  June 30, 2024
Balance		   June 30, 2023
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,708,551   $ 1,480,119   $ 228,432     15.43 %
National Lending Originated   981,497     987,832     (6,335 )   (0.64 %)
SBA National   48,405     24,873     23,532     94.61 %
Community Banking   22,704     27,536     (4,832 )   (17.55 %)
Total $ 2,761,157   $ 2,520,360   $ 240,797     9.55 %


Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $257.8 million, which consisted of $143.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 89.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $114.3 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 160,627     $ 114,272     $ 274,899     $ 54,253     $ 84,171     $ 138,424  
Net investment basis   143,571       114,272       257,843       48,783       84,171       132,954  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.18 %     9.68 %     9.37 %     8.12 %     9.58 %     8.71 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.47 %     N/A       9.47 %     8.12 %     N/A       8.12 %
                                   
  Year Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 432,367     $ 399,149     $ 831,516     $ 1,314,783     $ 556,991     $ 1,871,774  
Net investment basis   382,047       399,149       781,196       1,143,786       556,991       1,700,777  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   9.01 %     9.90 %     9.34 %     7.93 %     8.84 %     8.36 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   9.11 %     N/A       9.11 %     7.93 %     N/A       7.93 %
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 1,886,383     $ 981,497     $ 2,867,880     $ 1,667,947     $ 987,832     $ 2,655,779  
Net investment basis   1,708,551       981,497       2,690,048       1,480,119       987,832       2,467,951  
                                   

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.   Deposits increased by $402.3 million, or 20.8%, from June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $387.0 million, or 42.1%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $135.7 million, or 22.8%, partially offset by a decrease in money market deposits of $123.4 million, or 44.4%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $240.6 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $187.9 million compared to June 30, 2023.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $217.4 million, or 38.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease was attributable to the Bank’s decision to pay down advances funded with brokered and other time deposits.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $80.0 million, or 27.0%, from June 30, 2023, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million, the issuance of 342 thousand shares of voting common stock, which added $18.2 million to shareholders’ equity, stock-based compensation of $5.3 million, and other miscellaneous items that resulted in a net decrease of $1.8 million to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $3.0 million to $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $3.8 million to $37.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $34.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $8.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios, due to higher rates earned on both portfolios and higher average balances in the purchased portfolio;
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $477 thousand, due to higher rates earned and higher average balances; and
  • A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $1.6 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $6.5 million, primarily due to higher rates in interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 23,511   $ 381   6.52 %   $ 28,071   $ 427   6.10 %
SBA National   40,004     1,437   14.45 %     25,706     705   11.00 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   963,946     23,204   9.68 %     994,616     23,762   9.58 %
Purchased   1,645,647     37,562   9.18 %     1,461,164     29,584   8.12 %
Total National Lending   2,609,593     60,766   9.37 %     2,455,780     53,346   8.71 %
Total $ 2,673,108   $ 62,584   9.42 %   $ 2,509,557     54,478   8.71 %
                               
   
  Year Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 25,267   $ 1,622   6.42 %   $ 30,271   $ 1,915   6.33 %
SBA National   32,581     4,270   13.11 %     28,138     2,896   10.29 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   954,316     94,488   9.90 %     922,438     81,534   8.84 %
Purchased   1,580,485     142,342   9.01 %     1,040,940     82,549   7.93 %
Total National Lending   2,534,801     236,830   9.34 %     1,963,378     164,083   8.36 %
Total $ 2,592,649   $ 242,722   9.36 %   $ 2,021,787     168,894   8.35 %
                               

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, transactional income decreased by $503 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $9.7 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 9.5%, an increase from 8.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 34,504   8.43 %   $ 24,821   6.81 %
Transactional income:                  
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   1,202   0.29 %     -   0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   3,058   0.75 %     4,763   1.31 %
Total transactional income   4,260   1.04 %     4,763   1.31 %
Total $ 38,764   9.47 %   $ 29,584   8.12 %
   
  Year Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 133,009   8.42 %   $ 69,788   6.70 %
Transactional income:                  
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   1,558   0.10 %     -   0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   9,333   0.59 %     12,761   1.23 %
Total transactional income   10,891   0.69 %     12,761   1.23 %
Total $ 143,900   9.11 %   $ 82,549   7.93 %

(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Provision for credit losses increased by $94 thousand to a provision of $547 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision of $453 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was reported using the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology, whereas the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 provision for credit losses was reported using the incurred loss methodology.

3.   Noninterest income increased by $980 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, principally due to an increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans of $1.2 million, due to the sale of $26.8 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the sale of $5.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $718 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $634 thousand, primarily due to increases in regular compensation expense and stock compensation expense; and
  • An increase in loan expense of $180 thousand primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; partially offset by,
  • A decrease of $195 thousand in deposit insurance expense.

5.   Income tax expense increased by $894 thousand to $7.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes to state tax apportionment which decreased tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to updates to permanent differences which increased taxable income during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, compared to $15.7 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, past due loans totaled $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $13.1 million, or 0.52% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.3%, compared to 10.4% at June 30, 2023, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.8% at June 30, 2024, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2023. Capital ratios increased primarily due to increased earnings and the Total risk-based capital ratio increased due to an increase in Tier 2 capital associated with the allowance for credit losses under CECL.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1st. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 2,711     $ 2,515    
Short-term investments   239,447       195,394    
Total cash and cash equivalents   242,158       197,909    
             
             
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   48,978       53,403    
Equity securities, at fair value   7,013       6,771    
Total investment securities   55,991       60,174    
             
Loans:            
Commercial real estate   2,028,280       1,940,563    
Commercial and industrial   633,352       499,815    
Residential real estate   99,234       79,497    
Consumer   291       485    
Total loans   2,761,157       2,520,360    
Less: Allowance for credit losses   26,709       7,304    
Loans, net   2,734,448       2,513,056    
             
             
Premises and equipment, net   27,144       27,737    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,751       24,644    
Loan servicing rights, net   984       1,530    
Bank-owned life insurance   18,830       18,364    
Other assets   36,897       26,524    
Total assets $ 3,132,203     $ 2,869,938    
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Demand $ 146,727     $ 143,738    
Savings and interest checking   732,029       596,347    
Money market   154,504       277,939    
Time   1,306,203       919,183    
Total deposits   2,339,463       1,937,207    
             
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances   345,190       562,615    
Lease liability   20,252       21,918    
Other liabilities   50,664       51,535    
Total liabilities   2,755,569       2,573,275    
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -    
             
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares          
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023   -       -    
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;            
8,127,690 and 7,668,650 shares issued and outstanding at          
June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively   8,128       7,669    
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;            
No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 -     -    
Additional paid-in capital   64,762       42,840    
Retained earnings   303,927       246,872    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (183 )     (718 )  
Total shareholders' equity   376,634       296,663    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,132,203     $ 2,869,938    


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Year Ended June 30,
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest and dividend income:                      
Interest and fees on loans $ 62,584     $ 54,478     $ 242,722     $ 168,894  
Interest on available-for-sale securities   606       374       2,246       1,122  
Other interest and dividend income   3,377       2,900       12,918       7,155  
Total interest and dividend income   66,567       57,752       257,886       177,171  
                       
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   24,619       18,139       88,391       48,076  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,785       5,430       20,032       10,225  
Obligation under capital lease agreements   228       28       891       74  
Total interest expense   28,632       23,597       109,314       58,375  
                       
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses   37,935       34,155       148,572       118,796  
Provision for credit losses   547       453       1,768       2,303  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   37,388       33,702       146,804       116,493  
                       
Noninterest income:                      
Fees for other services to customers   466       448       1,684       1,589  
Gain on sales of SBA loans   1,459       278       3,296       576  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   (22 )     (81 )     (4 )     (208 )
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral
      and premises and equipment, net		   (20 )     -       (29 )     (73 )
Correspondent fee income   39       114       222       2,534  
Gain on termination of interest rate swap   -       -       -       96  
Bank-owned life insurance income   118       207       466       443  
Other noninterest income   52       146       245       301  
Total noninterest income   2,092       1,112       5,880       5,258  
                       
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   11,204       10,570       41,613       35,721  
Occupancy and equipment expense   995       1,100       4,272       4,214  
Professional fees   581       624       2,365       2,554  
Data processing fees   1,501       1,305       5,324       4,995  
Marketing expense   261       339       1,000       922  
Loan acquisition and collection expense   853       673       3,255       2,514  
FDIC insurance expense   345       540       1,262       1,224  
Other noninterest expense   1,339       1,210       5,477       4,392  
Total noninterest expense   17,079       16,361       64,568       56,536  
                       
Income before income tax expense   22,401       18,453       88,116       65,215  
Income tax expense   7,261       6,367       29,885       21,028  
Net income $ 15,140     $ 12,086     $ 58,231     $ 44,187  
                       
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   7,765,868       7,459,074       7,573,217       7,345,253  
Diluted   7,910,692       7,523,508       7,679,007       7,413,932  
                       
Earnings per common share:                      
Basic $ 1.95     $ 1.62     $ 7.69     $ 6.02  
Diluted   1.91       1.61       7.58       5.96  
                               
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.04     $ 0.04  


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 59,752   $ 606   4.08 %   $ 60,584   $ 374   2.48 %
Loans (1) (2)   2,673,108     62,584   9.42 %     2,509,557     54,478   8.71 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   15,756     369   9.42 %     20,483     260   5.09 %
Short-term investments (3)   224,498     3,008   5.39 %     201,493     2,640   5.26 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,973,114     66,567   9.01 %     2,792,117     57,752   8.30 %
Cash and due from banks   2,524               2,508          
Other non-interest earning assets   84,461               64,580          
Total assets $ 3,060,099             $ 2,859,205          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 545,965   $ 6,105   4.50 %   $ 567,746   $ 5,594   3.95 %
Money market accounts   157,729     1,279   3.26 %     252,560     1,785   2.83 %
Savings accounts   163,940     1,395   3.42 %     83,782     330   1.58 %
Time deposits   1,267,122     15,840   5.03 %     973,216     10,430   4.30 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,134,756     24,619   4.64 %     1,877,304     18,139   3.88 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   347,726     3,785   4.38 %     472,440     5,430   4.61 %
Lease liability   20,533     228   4.47 %     21,972     28   0.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,503,015     28,632   4.60 %     2,371,716     23,597   3.99 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   162,251               173,668          
Other liabilities   27,230               23,095          
Total liabilities   2,692,496               2,568,479          
Shareholders' equity   367,603               290,726          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,060,099             $ 2,859,205          
                               
Net interest income       $ 37,935             $ 34,155    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.41 %               4.31 %
Net interest margin (4)             5.13 %               4.91 %
                               
Cost of funds (5)             4.32 %               3.72 %
                               
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Year Ended June 30,
  2024   2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 59,983   $ 2,246   3.74 %   $ 60,760   $ 1,122   1.85 %
Loans (1) (2)   2,592,649     242,722   9.36 %     2,021,787     168,894   8.35 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   19,257     1,700   8.83 %     10,600     397   3.75 %
Short-term investments (3)   209,285     11,218   5.36 %     171,949     6,758   3.93 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,881,174     257,886   8.95 %     2,265,096     177,171   7.82 %
Cash and due from banks   2,493               2,525          
Other non-interest earning assets   64,570               78,986          
Total assets $ 2,948,237             $ 2,346,607          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 517,134   $ 22,652   4.38 %   $ 539,022   $ 15,584   2.89 %
Money market accounts   209,080     7,039   3.37 %     250,152     4,368   1.75 %
Savings accounts   129,455     3,999   3.09 %     113,678     1,178   1.04 %
Time deposits   1,112,548     54,701   4.92 %     703,591     26,946   3.83 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,968,217     88,391   4.49 %     1,606,443     48,076   2.99 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   434,388     20,032   4.61 %     234,623     10,225   4.36 %
Lease liability   21,165     891   4.21 %     15,859     74   0.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,423,770     109,314   4.51 %     1,856,925     58,375   3.14 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   165,789               208,287          
Other liabilities   25,092               13,337          
Total liabilities   2,614,651               2,078,549          
Shareholders' equity   333,586               268,058          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,948,237             $ 2,346,607          
                               
Net interest income       $ 148,572             $ 118,796    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.44 %               4.68 %
Net interest margin (4)             5.16 %               5.24 %
                               
Cost of funds (5)             4.22 %               2.83 %
                               
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023


Net interest income		 $ 37,935     $ 36,512     $ 37,000     $ 37,124     $ 34,155  
Provision for credit losses   547       596       436       190       453  
Noninterest income   2,092       1,542       1,466       779       1,112  
Noninterest expense   17,079       16,429       15,669       15,389       16,361  
Net income   15,140       13,865       14,054       15,172       12,086  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   7,765,868       7,509,320       7,505,109       7,479,837       7,459,074  
Diluted   7,910,692       7,595,124       7,590,913       7,554,315       7,523,508  


Earnings per common share:		                  
Basic $ 1.95     $ 1.85     $ 1.87     $ 2.03     $ 1.62  
Diluted   1.91       1.83       1.85       2.01       1.61  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   1.99 %     1.87 %     1.93 %     2.12 %     1.70 %
Return on average equity   16.56 %     16.45 %     17.35 %     19.73 %     16.67 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.41 %     4.27 %     4.49 %     4.61 %     4.31 %
Net interest margin (2)   5.13 %     5.01 %     5.20 %     5.30 %     4.91 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   42.67 %     43.17 %     40.73 %     40.60 %     46.39 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.24 %     2.21 %     2.15 %     2.15 %     2.30 %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                      
interest-bearing liabilities   118.78 %     119.28 %     118.52 %     118.82 %     117.73 %
                   
  As of:
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 2,502     $ 2,573     $ 2,582     $ 289     $ 280  
Commercial real estate   1,407       2,075       2,075       1,973       3,548  
Commercial and industrial   6,520       6,928       6,950       584       520  
Consumer   -       -       -       -       -  
Total originated portfolio   10,429       11,576       11,607       2,846       4,348  
Total purchased portfolio   17,832       16,370       19,165       14,603       11,335  
Total nonperforming loans   28,261       27,946       30,772       17,449       15,683  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 28,261     $ 27,946     $ 30,772     $ 17,449     $ 15,683  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   0.95 %     1.13 %     1.22 %     1.01 %     0.52 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.02 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     0.69 %     0.62 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.90 %     0.93 %     1.04 %     0.61 %     0.55 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   0.97 %     0.98 %     1.06 %     1.00 %     0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   94.51 %     92.83 %     89.67 %     145.01 %     46.57 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,347     $ 2,225     $ 995     $ 1,536     $ 240  
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   482.13 %     509.08 %     544.34 %     546.91 %     595.38 %
Net loans to deposits   116.88 %     118.15 %     121.31 %     127.24 %     129.73 %
Purchased loans to total loans   61.88 %     60.99 %     63.07 %     59.98 %     58.73 %
Equity to total assets   12.02 %     11.73 %     11.03 %     10.83 %     10.34 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.84 %     13.24 %     12.63 %     12.45 %     12.03 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.82 %     14.22 %     13.71 %     13.46 %     12.33 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   12.30 %     11.79 %     11.28 %     10.95 %     10.38 %
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540     $ 311,569     $ 296,663  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   376,634       351,913       327,540       311,569       296,663  
Less: Intangible assets (5)   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540     $ 311,569     $ 296,663  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,127,690       7,977,690       7,804,052       7,796,691       7,668,650  
Book value per common share $ 46.34     $ 44.11     $ 41.97     $ 39.96     $ 38.69  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)   46.34       44.11       41.97       39.96       38.69  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com


