Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $15.1 million, or $1.91 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $12.1 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $58.2 million, or $7.58 per diluted common share, compared to $44.2 million, or $5.96 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2023.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

“We reported strong results in our fourth fiscal quarter, supported by strong volume and yields in our National Lending Division,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division portfolio earned a yield of 9.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 8.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the year ended June 30, 2024, the National Lending Division portfolio increased by $222.1 million, or 9.0%, compared with June 30, 2023, driven by fiscal year-to-date originations of $399.1 million and purchases of $382.0 million.” Mr. Wayne continued, “For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $1.91 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.0%.”

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $3.13 billion, an increase of $262.3 million, or 9.1%, from total assets of $2.87 billion as of June 30, 2023.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2024:



Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

Balance March 31, 2024

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 1,708,551 $ 1,620,409 $ 88,142 5.44 % National Lending Originated 981,497 975,876 5,621 0.58 % SBA National 48,405 36,375 12,030 33.07 % Community Banking 22,704 24,121 (1,417 ) (5.87 %) Total $ 2,761,157 $ 2,656,781 $ 104,376 3.93 % Year Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

Balance June 30, 2023

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 1,708,551 $ 1,480,119 $ 228,432 15.43 % National Lending Originated 981,497 987,832 (6,335 ) (0.64 %) SBA National 48,405 24,873 23,532 94.61 % Community Banking 22,704 27,536 (4,832 ) (17.55 %) Total $ 2,761,157 $ 2,520,360 $ 240,797 9.55 %



Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $257.8 million, which consisted of $143.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 89.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $114.3 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 160,627 $ 114,272 $ 274,899 $ 54,253 $ 84,171 $ 138,424 Net investment basis 143,571 114,272 257,843 48,783 84,171 132,954 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.18 % 9.68 % 9.37 % 8.12 % 9.58 % 8.71 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.47 % N/A 9.47 % 8.12 % N/A 8.12 % Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 432,367 $ 399,149 $ 831,516 $ 1,314,783 $ 556,991 $ 1,871,774 Net investment basis 382,047 399,149 781,196 1,143,786 556,991 1,700,777 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.01 % 9.90 % 9.34 % 7.93 % 8.84 % 8.36 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.11 % N/A 9.11 % 7.93 % N/A 7.93 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 1,886,383 $ 981,497 $ 2,867,880 $ 1,667,947 $ 987,832 $ 2,655,779 Net investment basis 1,708,551 981,497 2,690,048 1,480,119 987,832 2,467,951

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $402.3 million, or 20.8%, from June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $387.0 million, or 42.1%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $135.7 million, or 22.8%, partially offset by a decrease in money market deposits of $123.4 million, or 44.4%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $240.6 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $187.9 million compared to June 30, 2023.



3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $217.4 million, or 38.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease was attributable to the Bank’s decision to pay down advances funded with brokered and other time deposits.



4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $80.0 million, or 27.0%, from June 30, 2023, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million, the issuance of 342 thousand shares of voting common stock, which added $18.2 million to shareholders’ equity, stock-based compensation of $5.3 million, and other miscellaneous items that resulted in a net decrease of $1.8 million to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $3.0 million to $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $3.8 million to $37.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $34.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $8.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios, due to higher rates earned on both portfolios and higher average balances in the purchased portfolio;

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $477 thousand, due to higher rates earned and higher average balances; and

A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $1.6 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $6.5 million, primarily due to higher rates in interest-bearing deposits.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 23,511 $ 381 6.52 % $ 28,071 $ 427 6.10 % SBA National 40,004 1,437 14.45 % 25,706 705 11.00 % National Lending: Originated 963,946 23,204 9.68 % 994,616 23,762 9.58 % Purchased 1,645,647 37,562 9.18 % 1,461,164 29,584 8.12 % Total National Lending 2,609,593 60,766 9.37 % 2,455,780 53,346 8.71 % Total $ 2,673,108 $ 62,584 9.42 % $ 2,509,557 54,478 8.71 % Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 25,267 $ 1,622 6.42 % $ 30,271 $ 1,915 6.33 % SBA National 32,581 4,270 13.11 % 28,138 2,896 10.29 % National Lending: Originated 954,316 94,488 9.90 % 922,438 81,534 8.84 % Purchased 1,580,485 142,342 9.01 % 1,040,940 82,549 7.93 % Total National Lending 2,534,801 236,830 9.34 % 1,963,378 164,083 8.36 % Total $ 2,592,649 $ 242,722 9.36 % $ 2,021,787 168,894 8.35 %

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, transactional income decreased by $503 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $9.7 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 9.5%, an increase from 8.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 34,504 8.43 % $ 24,821 6.81 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 1,202 0.29 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,058 0.75 % 4,763 1.31 % Total transactional income 4,260 1.04 % 4,763 1.31 % Total $ 38,764 9.47 % $ 29,584 8.12 % Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 133,009 8.42 % $ 69,788 6.70 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 1,558 0.10 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 9,333 0.59 % 12,761 1.23 % Total transactional income 10,891 0.69 % 12,761 1.23 % Total $ 143,900 9.11 % $ 82,549 7.93 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2. Provision for credit losses increased by $94 thousand to a provision of $547 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision of $453 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was reported using the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology, whereas the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 provision for credit losses was reported using the incurred loss methodology.



3. Noninterest income increased by $980 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, principally due to an increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans of $1.2 million, due to the sale of $26.8 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the sale of $5.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



4. Noninterest expense increased by $718 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $634 thousand, primarily due to increases in regular compensation expense and stock compensation expense; and

An increase in loan expense of $180 thousand primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; partially offset by,

A decrease of $195 thousand in deposit insurance expense.

5. Income tax expense increased by $894 thousand to $7.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes to state tax apportionment which decreased tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to updates to permanent differences which increased taxable income during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, compared to $15.7 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, past due loans totaled $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $13.1 million, or 0.52% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.3%, compared to 10.4% at June 30, 2023, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.8% at June 30, 2024, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2023. Capital ratios increased primarily due to increased earnings and the Total risk-based capital ratio increased due to an increase in Tier 2 capital associated with the allowance for credit losses under CECL.

Investor Call Information

Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1st. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,711 $ 2,515 Short-term investments 239,447 195,394 Total cash and cash equivalents 242,158 197,909 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 48,978 53,403 Equity securities, at fair value 7,013 6,771 Total investment securities 55,991 60,174 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,028,280 1,940,563 Commercial and industrial 633,352 499,815 Residential real estate 99,234 79,497 Consumer 291 485 Total loans 2,761,157 2,520,360 Less: Allowance for credit losses 26,709 7,304 Loans, net 2,734,448 2,513,056 Premises and equipment, net 27,144 27,737 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,751 24,644 Loan servicing rights, net 984 1,530 Bank-owned life insurance 18,830 18,364 Other assets 36,897 26,524 Total assets $ 3,132,203 $ 2,869,938 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 146,727 $ 143,738 Savings and interest checking 732,029 596,347 Money market 154,504 277,939 Time 1,306,203 919,183 Total deposits 2,339,463 1,937,207 Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 345,190 562,615 Lease liability 20,252 21,918 Other liabilities 50,664 51,535 Total liabilities 2,755,569 2,573,275 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,127,690 and 7,668,650 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 8,128 7,669 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 - - Additional paid-in capital 64,762 42,840 Retained earnings 303,927 246,872 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (183 ) (718 ) Total shareholders' equity 376,634 296,663 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,132,203 $ 2,869,938





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 62,584 $ 54,478 $ 242,722 $ 168,894 Interest on available-for-sale securities 606 374 2,246 1,122 Other interest and dividend income 3,377 2,900 12,918 7,155 Total interest and dividend income 66,567 57,752 257,886 177,171 Interest expense: Deposits 24,619 18,139 88,391 48,076 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,785 5,430 20,032 10,225 Obligation under capital lease agreements 228 28 891 74 Total interest expense 28,632 23,597 109,314 58,375 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 37,935 34,155 148,572 118,796 Provision for credit losses 547 453 1,768 2,303 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 37,388 33,702 146,804 116,493 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 466 448 1,684 1,589 Gain on sales of SBA loans 1,459 278 3,296 576 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (22 ) (81 ) (4 ) (208 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral

and premises and equipment, net (20 ) - (29 ) (73 ) Correspondent fee income 39 114 222 2,534 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - - - 96 Bank-owned life insurance income 118 207 466 443 Other noninterest income 52 146 245 301 Total noninterest income 2,092 1,112 5,880 5,258 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,204 10,570 41,613 35,721 Occupancy and equipment expense 995 1,100 4,272 4,214 Professional fees 581 624 2,365 2,554 Data processing fees 1,501 1,305 5,324 4,995 Marketing expense 261 339 1,000 922 Loan acquisition and collection expense 853 673 3,255 2,514 FDIC insurance expense 345 540 1,262 1,224 Other noninterest expense 1,339 1,210 5,477 4,392 Total noninterest expense 17,079 16,361 64,568 56,536 Income before income tax expense 22,401 18,453 88,116 65,215 Income tax expense 7,261 6,367 29,885 21,028 Net income $ 15,140 $ 12,086 $ 58,231 $ 44,187 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,765,868 7,459,074 7,573,217 7,345,253 Diluted 7,910,692 7,523,508 7,679,007 7,413,932 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.95 $ 1.62 $ 7.69 $ 6.02 Diluted 1.91 1.61 7.58 5.96 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 59,752 $ 606 4.08 % $ 60,584 $ 374 2.48 % Loans (1) (2) 2,673,108 62,584 9.42 % 2,509,557 54,478 8.71 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,756 369 9.42 % 20,483 260 5.09 % Short-term investments (3) 224,498 3,008 5.39 % 201,493 2,640 5.26 % Total interest-earning assets 2,973,114 66,567 9.01 % 2,792,117 57,752 8.30 % Cash and due from banks 2,524 2,508 Other non-interest earning assets 84,461 64,580 Total assets $ 3,060,099 $ 2,859,205 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 545,965 $ 6,105 4.50 % $ 567,746 $ 5,594 3.95 % Money market accounts 157,729 1,279 3.26 % 252,560 1,785 2.83 % Savings accounts 163,940 1,395 3.42 % 83,782 330 1.58 % Time deposits 1,267,122 15,840 5.03 % 973,216 10,430 4.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,134,756 24,619 4.64 % 1,877,304 18,139 3.88 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 347,726 3,785 4.38 % 472,440 5,430 4.61 % Lease liability 20,533 228 4.47 % 21,972 28 0.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,503,015 28,632 4.60 % 2,371,716 23,597 3.99 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 162,251 173,668 Other liabilities 27,230 23,095 Total liabilities 2,692,496 2,568,479 Shareholders' equity 367,603 290,726 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,060,099 $ 2,859,205 Net interest income $ 37,935 $ 34,155 Interest rate spread 4.41 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (4) 5.13 % 4.91 % Cost of funds (5) 4.32 % 3.72 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 59,983 $ 2,246 3.74 % $ 60,760 $ 1,122 1.85 % Loans (1) (2) 2,592,649 242,722 9.36 % 2,021,787 168,894 8.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,257 1,700 8.83 % 10,600 397 3.75 % Short-term investments (3) 209,285 11,218 5.36 % 171,949 6,758 3.93 % Total interest-earning assets 2,881,174 257,886 8.95 % 2,265,096 177,171 7.82 % Cash and due from banks 2,493 2,525 Other non-interest earning assets 64,570 78,986 Total assets $ 2,948,237 $ 2,346,607 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 517,134 $ 22,652 4.38 % $ 539,022 $ 15,584 2.89 % Money market accounts 209,080 7,039 3.37 % 250,152 4,368 1.75 % Savings accounts 129,455 3,999 3.09 % 113,678 1,178 1.04 % Time deposits 1,112,548 54,701 4.92 % 703,591 26,946 3.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,968,217 88,391 4.49 % 1,606,443 48,076 2.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 434,388 20,032 4.61 % 234,623 10,225 4.36 % Lease liability 21,165 891 4.21 % 15,859 74 0.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,423,770 109,314 4.51 % 1,856,925 58,375 3.14 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 165,789 208,287 Other liabilities 25,092 13,337 Total liabilities 2,614,651 2,078,549 Shareholders' equity 333,586 268,058 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,948,237 $ 2,346,607 Net interest income $ 148,572 $ 118,796 Interest rate spread 4.44 % 4.68 % Net interest margin (4) 5.16 % 5.24 % Cost of funds (5) 4.22 % 2.83 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023



Net interest income $ 37,935 $ 36,512 $ 37,000 $ 37,124 $ 34,155 Provision for credit losses 547 596 436 190 453 Noninterest income 2,092 1,542 1,466 779 1,112 Noninterest expense 17,079 16,429 15,669 15,389 16,361 Net income 15,140 13,865 14,054 15,172 12,086 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,765,868 7,509,320 7,505,109 7,479,837 7,459,074 Diluted 7,910,692 7,595,124 7,590,913 7,554,315 7,523,508



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.95 $ 1.85 $ 1.87 $ 2.03 $ 1.62 Diluted 1.91 1.83 1.85 2.01 1.61 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 1.99 % 1.87 % 1.93 % 2.12 % 1.70 % Return on average equity 16.56 % 16.45 % 17.35 % 19.73 % 16.67 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.41 % 4.27 % 4.49 % 4.61 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (2) 5.13 % 5.01 % 5.20 % 5.30 % 4.91 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 42.67 % 43.17 % 40.73 % 40.60 % 46.39 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.15 % 2.15 % 2.30 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.78 % 119.28 % 118.52 % 118.82 % 117.73 % As of: June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,502 $ 2,573 $ 2,582 $ 289 $ 280 Commercial real estate 1,407 2,075 2,075 1,973 3,548 Commercial and industrial 6,520 6,928 6,950 584 520 Consumer - - - - - Total originated portfolio 10,429 11,576 11,607 2,846 4,348 Total purchased portfolio 17,832 16,370 19,165 14,603 11,335 Total nonperforming loans 28,261 27,946 30,772 17,449 15,683 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 28,261 $ 27,946 $ 30,772 $ 17,449 $ 15,683 Past due loans to total loans 0.95 % 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.01 % 0.52 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.18 % 0.69 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.04 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 94.51 % 92.83 % 89.67 % 145.01 % 46.57 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,347 $ 2,225 $ 995 $ 1,536 $ 240 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 482.13 % 509.08 % 544.34 % 546.91 % 595.38 % Net loans to deposits 116.88 % 118.15 % 121.31 % 127.24 % 129.73 % Purchased loans to total loans 61.88 % 60.99 % 63.07 % 59.98 % 58.73 % Equity to total assets 12.02 % 11.73 % 11.03 % 10.83 % 10.34 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.84 % 13.24 % 12.63 % 12.45 % 12.03 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.82 % 14.22 % 13.71 % 13.46 % 12.33 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.30 % 11.79 % 11.28 % 10.95 % 10.38 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 $ 311,569 $ 296,663 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 376,634 351,913 327,540 311,569 296,663 Less: Intangible assets (5) - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 $ 311,569 $ 296,663 Common shares outstanding 8,127,690 7,977,690 7,804,052 7,796,691 7,668,650 Book value per common share $ 46.34 $ 44.11 $ 41.97 $ 39.96 $ 38.69 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 46.34 44.11 41.97 39.96 38.69 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:

Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101

207.786.3245 ext. 3249

www.northeastbank.com