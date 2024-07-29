When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2024 FDA Publish Date: July 29, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Advance Food International, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7oz packing, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between 01/01/2024 and 05/24/2024. This product was not sold online.

The product was packed in 7oz plastic bags of the Shahzada brand.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder 7oz are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-482-0123.